INDEPENDENCE – Marlys Mae Templeton, 91, of Clear Lake, Iowa, formerly of Independence, died on Friday, February 21, 2020, at her home. Memorial and O.E.S. services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at White Funeral Home in Independence. A celebration of life will follow at St. James Episcopal Church in Independence. Her cremated remains will be buried in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.
She was born on December 23, 1928, in Buchanan County, Iowa, the daughter of William Henry and Francis Fannie (Williams) Hohl. Marlys graduated from high school in Independence with the class of 1946 and then earned her teaching certificate from the Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls. On March 25, 1951, she and Orville Templeton were married at the First Baptist Church in Independence. Mrs. Templeton taught elementary grades in several school systems before retiring. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star (where she served as Worthy Matron twice) and the White Shrine of Jerusalem.
Mrs. Templeton is survived by two sons, David (Isabella) Templeton of Clear Lake, Iowa, and Robert (Sharon) Templeton of Tigard, Oregon; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two brothers, Robert Hohl and Dick Hohl; and three sisters, Jean Potts, Bette Campbell, and Dorothy Hohl in infancy.
