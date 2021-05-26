WAVERLY – The Independence Mustang girls’ golf team traveled to Waverly on Monday, May 24, for the Class 3A Region 5 finals, along with 11 other teams. Mustang senior Delaney Martin fired a 93, finishing 6th, and will compete in the state tournament next week (June 1-2) at River Valley Golf Course in Adel.
The top two teams advanced to state. Independence finished in fifth place, with a team score of 399, and was eliminated from postseason play.
TEAM SCORES
1. Clear Lake 343.00
2. West Delaware 375.00
3. Humboldt 378.00
4. Waverly 389.00
5. Independence 399.00
6. Webster City 434.00
7. Crestwood 435.00
8. Charles City 437.00
9. CP-U 460.00
10. Hampton 466.00
11. Algona 481.00
12. Decorah 495.00
INDIVIDUAL SCORES
5. Delaney Martin 93
8. Brynn Bonefas 98
20. Sophie Bertelli 104
20. Cami Rubio 104
27. Greta Aldrich 110
31. Mackenzie Good 117
Look for more on Delaney Martin’s state-bound quest in Saturday’s paper.