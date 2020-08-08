INDEPENDENCE – Saturday night was a very special night at the Independence Motor Speedway as the Iowa Donor Network Night brought 138 race teams to the track in pursuit of a huge purse, thanks to all the hard work by the donor network volunteers. The huge crowd on hand was treated to an outstanding night of racing with near-perfect weather conditions providing a great racing experience.
Curt Martin of Independence has been racing at his home town track for decades, taking his first green flag in 1978 when he started racing midway through the season. Saturday night saw Martin win his unprecedented 12th track championship – in a span of time covering five consecutive decades. Martin came into Saturday night holding a slim four-point lead in the season-long point standings ahead of Jeff Aikey. With Aikey finishing sixth in the main event and Martin trailing Aikey in eighth, the season points title went to Martin by two points over Aikey. Sean Johnson with the win Saturday night finished three points behind Martin.
The Budweiser Late Model Season Championship race took the green with IMCA Late Model rookie Mitch Manternach setting the pace from his outside front-row starting position. Manternach would lead several laps before Sean Johnson would take the lead, advancing from a fourth row start. Johnson went on to score his second consecutive feature win at IMS. Manternach crossed the finish line in second ahead of Logan Duffy and Darren Ackerman.
The Performance Bodies IMCA Modified feature event saw Pahrump, Nevada, native Kolin Hibdon score an impressive win. The 16--yea old Hibdon took advantage of a front-row draw and led the main event flag to flag. Hibdon’s mentor, Jeff Aikey, fought through the pack from an eighth position start to finish in second ahead of Troy Cordes.
The Burco Sales IMCA Stock Car main event saw Fairbank driver Cole Mather push his win streak to six consecutive and 12 of the last 13 at his home track. Mather raced down Leah Wroten and went wheel-to-wheel with her for several laps before taking control of the main event. Chris Luloff was able to move past Wroten in the late going to take second as Wroten finished third.
The Ratchford Trucking & Excavating Sportmods saw visitor Josh Most score the win in the 18-lap feature. Most was forced to make repairs following a last lap skirmish in his heat race. The hard work paid off as Most took the $1,000 first place prize money. Most overtook early leader Troy Bauer as the race passed the halfway point. Bauer held on for second just ahead of Vern Jackson, who advanced 21 positions after starting shotgun on the field in the main event.
The Christie Door Hobby Stocks main event belonged to the youngster, Kaden Reynolds from Cedar Rapids. Reynolds drew the outside pole for the feature and led the race flag-to-flag. Second-place finisher Nathan Ballard ran the rim of the race track the entire distance of the feature but was unable to mount a serious challenge on Reynolds.
The Sport Compact main event belonged to William Michel of Columbus Junction on Saturday night. Michel held off David Balik in scoring the win.
The Micro Mod feature went to veteran Don Erger on Saturday night. Erger held off the constant challenges by Ethan Steere in taking the checkers first.
Following the Late Model feature on Saturday night, Sean Johnson generously donated $500 to the Iowa Donor Network and he also offered track promoter Mick Trier $500 to add the Late Models to the final race at IMS next week. Initially, Trier denied the donation but, with local businessman Doug Cue matching Johnson’s donation, Trier agreed to run the Late Models on August 8.
Thanks to Superior Cleaning and Johnson Racing, the Late Models will be racing along with season championships in all classes, which will be the final race of 2020 at the Independence Motor Speedway. Hot laps will get underway at 6 p.m. on August 8.
The IMS staff would like to thank Jess Ender and all the Iowa Donor Network volunteers for making the race program Saturday night an outstanding event. Watch the Iowa Donor Network Facebook page for a grand total of dollars raised for the IDN.
Saturday, August 1, Iowa Donor Network Night IMS Feature Results (Top 5)
BUDWEISER IMCA LATE MODELS
8R Sean Johnson, Independence
1M Mitch Manternach, Earlville
14 Logan Duffy, Independence
53 Darren Ackerman, Elk Run Heights
2P John Passick, Waterloo
PERFORMANCE BODIES IMCA MODIFIEDS
48K Kolin Hibdon, Pahrump, Nevada
77 Jeff Aikey, Cedar Falls
71C Troy Cordes, Dunkerton
27M Mark Schulte, Delhi
73 Greg Kastli, Waterloo
BURCO SALES IMCA STOCK CARS
74C Cole Mather, Fairbank
18 Chris Luloff, Independence
14C Leah Wroten, Independence
3 Jarrod Weepie, Dunkerton
22K Kevin Rose, Waterloo
RATCHFORD TRUCKING & EXCAVATING IMCA SPORTMODS
92 Josh Most, Red Oak
9K Troy Bauer, Monticello
64 Vern Jackson, Waterloo
3T Tyler Soppe, Sherril
K3 Kyle Olson, Cedar Rapids
CHRISTIE DOOR HOBBY STOCKS
1 Kaden Reynolds, Cedar Rapids
29 Nathan Ballard, Marengo
27 B Tyler Ball-,Independence
45J Kyle Jared, Walker
24T Tyler Ollendieck, Tripoli
SPORT COMPACTS
69JX William Michel, Columbus Junction
31 David Balik, Ft. Atkinson
2 Alicia Steepleton, Marion
24 Korey Lana, Center Point
00J Jacob Morris, Cedar Rapids
MICRO MODS
6 Don Erger, Brandon
20 Ethan Steere, Tripoli
33J Carson James, Quasqueton
19X Matt Dugan, Garnavillo
0 Darrick Knutsen, Cedar Rapids
