INDEPENDENCE – Mustang senior Reese Martin will continue her athletic and academic career at Upper Iowa University in Fayette. Martin signed her National Letter of Intent (NLI) on Tuesday afternoon in front of friends, teammates, coaches, and family.
Reese is the daughter of Kris and Dave Martin. She has an older sister, Brynn (a 2017 Independence graduate).
It wasn’t a difficult decision for Martin when choosing a college to continue playing volleyball. Both her parents are Upper Iowa alumni, and Reese says that it felt like the right choice right when she stepped on campus. Martin also considered Mount Mercy University and Kirkwood Community College.
Upper Iowa’s volleyball coaches are Aaron Nelson and Jenna Sullivan.
At Independence, Martin has lettered in volleyball and basketball. In the past four seasons, Martin has played volleyball for Flight VBC under director Todd Bengen. Most recently, she was on the Adrenaline 18U National Team.
Throughout her high school career, Martin has collected a few prestigious accolades:
- 2018 WaMaC West honorable mention all-conference
- 2019 WaMaC West first team all-conference
- 2019 WaMaC West Division leading blocker
- 2019 IGCA volleyball all-district 3A Northeast
- 2020 IGCA senior all-star team
- 2020 WaMaC West division player of the year
- 1st team all-WaMaC volleyball team “unanimous”
- 2020 3A 3rd team all-state
- 2020 3A Northeast all-district team
Aside from her athletic accomplishments, Martin is also a National Honor Society member.
Martin could not have accomplished all that she has without the support of family, friends, and coaches. She would like to acknowledge the people who have supported and helped her along the way – her parents Kris and Dave, and her previous club director of many years, Todd Bengen. She also would like to acknowledge former coaches Marissa and Allan Schweinfurth and Ally Roarke, and former Independence assistant coach Pam Frisch.
Martin has had a lot of great moments for the Independence Mustang volleyball team in the past four years, but says that her favorite moment was “playing against Dubuque Wahlert at the state tournament” her sophomore year.
Martin ended her high school career with 750 kills and 173 blocks.
Good luck to the future Peacock!