ADEL – The Independence Mustangs’ own Delaney Martin carded a two-day total of 203 on her way to a 41st-place finish at the Iowa girls’ state golf tournament on June 1-2. Seventy-six girls participated in the 36-hole tournament on a very tough River Valley Golf Course.
Martin made her first appearance at the state golf tournament. Last year’s season was cancelled due to COVID.
“I truly wish we would have had a 2020 golf season so I could have strived to compete at it for more than one year,” said Martin.
She teed off at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning to bright sunshine and calm winds. Martin started out on the par 4 18th hole and smoked her drive right up the middle to start the round. A positive way to start with all the nerves of a state tournament.
“It was a good experience, and it will prepare me for playing college golf next year,” said Martin. “Many of the courses I will play on will be just as challenging as this week was.”
Martin would grind most of the tournament, but when things got tough, she would bounce back with a par. Although she was frustrated with her play at times, she is a Mustang, and she never gave up. Her drives were good and her distance off the tee was outstanding, and actually got her in trouble a few times, namely No. 4, a 320-yard par 4, when her drive was right down the middle, but 260 yards to a creek that separates the fairway. Never did find that ball. That was just bad luck on a great shot.
When assessing her performance, Martin added, “My iron play was done well, and I stayed out of hazard areas. The first day I struggled with the short game, which impacted my overall score. The second day, iron play continued the same, along with putting. I started off struggling with my drives, which is usually a strong part of my performance. I didn’t play as I had hoped, but it is something to learn from.”
Martin was playing River Valley for only the second time. Last week, she made the long trip to Adel to get a practice round in.
“I would have loved to have been able to play the course multiple times before the meet,” she added. “Short game was my main issue, as I was off. The greens and pin placements were tricky.”
Martin added that she would have liked to have fewer putts and more confidence around the greens.
There was quite the following for Martin as family and friends and teammates trekked the 2.5 hours to support her.
“I am very thankful for all the support leading up to this point and at the state meet,” Martin said. “Many of my family members came to watch, and I also had a few team members and friends make the trip down. They spent two days walking right along with me through all 36 holes.”
The preparation Martin put in before the state meet helped her stay very calm going in.
“I also learned that staying mentally in check after a bad hole is essential, even when not playing your best,” she added. “It also taught me that if you put in the work and believe in your training, you can reach where you want to be.”
Martin added that her one goal this year was to make it to state, “and I accomplished that,” she said. “However, it also taught me I still have a lot of work to put in, which I am excited to do.”
Although Martin didn’t play as well as she would have liked, she was definitely deserving of being there. “Golf is deceptively simple and endlessly complicated,” said the legendary Arnold Palmer. It just depends on the day, and Martin should be proud of her laborious grind.
Tue, June 1
Out In Total
54 47 101
Wed, June 2
Out In Total
51 51 102