INDEPENDENCE – Marvin E. Turner, 75, of Independence, IA, died Monday October 14, 2019 after a short illness at his home. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Winthrop, Iowa, with Fr. David Beckman as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Independence, with military rites conducted by Bechter-Boies VFW Post 2440 of Independence. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, at White Funeral Home, Independence. Visitation will continue for an hour before services on Friday at the church.
Marvin Earl Turner was born October 25, 1943, in Independence, Iowa, the son of Lloyd Cecil Turner and Pearl Iona (Holman) Turner. He attended Independence High School and then joined the Army, serving his country during the Vietnam War.
On June 26, 1965, he was united in marriage to Nila Ann Burger at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Masonville, Iowa. The couple moved to Williamsburg, Virginia, where Marv was stationed until his deployment. After the war ended, Marv joined Nila back in Iowa, where they made their home in Independence.
Marvin worked at Wilson’s/Farmstead Foods in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for 23 years until the plant’s closing. He attended truck driving classes at Kirkwood Community College and drove for Schneider National for 19 years. Most recently, he was employed as a driver by Prinsco, Inc. of Jesup, Iowa. He was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church and Bechter-Boies VFW Post 2440 of Independence.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nila Turner of Independence; three sons, Rick (Kris) Turner of Asbury, Iowa, Rob (Jan) Turner of Independence, Iowa, and Randy Turner of Manchester, Iowa; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one brother, Robert (Marilyn) Turner of Casa Grande, Arizona; and one sister, Patricia Cornwell of Tomah, Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter in infancy, Theresa Ann Turner; and a sister, Marilyn Bower.
Memorials will be directed to the church and to the Cedar Valley Honor Flight.