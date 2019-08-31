WATERLOO – Mary E. (Berns) Schmadeke, 43, of Waterloo, Iowa died on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at her home in Waterloo. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Winthrop, Iowa. A private family funeral will be held at a later date.
Mary was born on February 16, 1976, in Waterloo, the daughter of Allan A. and Rosalleta A. (Patrick) Berns. She was raised in Winthrop and attended the East Buchanan Community Schools. In 1994, Mary graduated from East Buchanan High School. She went on to study at the University of Iowa and later at Winona State University, Winona, Minnesota. Mary worked as a headhunter/recruiter for several different companies throughout the Midwest for many years. She moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 2002, where she met her husband, Craig L. Schmadeke. They were married in September 4, 2004, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Waterloo. In 2012, they moved to Waterloo, where they decided to raise their children.
Mary is survived by Craig L. Schmadeke, Waterloo; her children, Natalie E., Benjamin L., and Jeremy J. Schmadeke, all of Waterloo; her parents; three brothers, Kevin (Allison) Berns, Quasqueton, David (Alexa) Berns, Independence, and Phillip (Brandi) Berns, Evansdale; many aunts and uncles; 10 nephews; and two nieces.
She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Amadeus and Viola Berns, and her maternal grandparents, Harold and Thelma Patrick.
To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.