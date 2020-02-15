INDEPENDENCE – Mary J. Johnson, 79, of Independence, Iowa, died on Thursday February 13, 2020, at her home after a recent battle with cancer. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, at the Reiff Family Center in Independence with Rev. Sean Burke and Rev. Sue Ann Raymond officiating. Burial will be in the Wilson Cemetery. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, February 17, at the funeral home.
Mary was born on May 9, 1940, on her family farm in rural Winthrop, Iowa, the daughter of Maurice and Corrine (Miller) Sherren. She was a 1957 graduate of Winthrop High School. She went on to work as a nursing aid at the Willard Hospital in Manchester, Iowa, until 1959. On January 1, 1959, she married Darwin D. Johnson at the Congregational Church in Winthrop. They made their home on her family farm in Winthrop.
In 1962 they moved to Independence and started Johnson Appliance, where for many years they sold and repaired appliances until their retirement in 2014. Mary managed the store’s bookkeeping while raising children. They purchased the family farm in 1977. Mary was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Independence.
Mary is survived by her Darwin, her husband of 61 years; her son Mark Johnson of Chicago, Illinois; son-in-law Tony Rouse of Independence; sister-in-law, Dr. Anne Sherren of Lombard, Illinois; brother-in-law Burdette (Ellyn) Johnson of Shell Rock, Iowa; and brother-in-law Rick (Shelly) Johnson of Independence.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter Dawn Rouse; her brother William Sherren; and brother-in-law Glenn Johnson.
