INDEPENDENCE – Everybody has a birthday, but for some it’s difficult to splurge for a cake.
Recently, the First United Methodist Church MASK (Methodist After School Kids) collected items for birthday bags to be donated to the Independence Area Food Pantry.
The bags contain:
- Cake mix
- Frosting
- Sprinkles
- Candles
- Cupcake liners
- A disposable cake pan
The group collected enough for 50 bags (150 pounds) and presented them to Marina Meyer and Judy Fratzke of the food pantry.
To donate baking supplies to the Independence Area Food Pantry, visit them at 201 2nd Avenue NE. Earlier this month, they stated they were also in need of other staples such as personal hygiene products, toilet paper, soup, and the ever-favorite boxes of macaroni and cheese. If you do not know what to give, monetary donations are always welcome and appreciated.
For more information call 319-334-2451 or follow them on Facebook.