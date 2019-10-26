INDEPENDENCE – Currently on display at Heartland Acres is a Massey-Harris self-propelled two-row corn picker on loan from Earl and Doris Jansen of Cuba City, Wisconsin. The self-propelled Massey-Harris corn picker was the evolution of design stemming from the pull-type and side-mount pickers. Since the time the two-row picker was used in agriculture, it has developed into a whole new way of how we harvest corn.
Before the modern pickers came into being, corn was picked by hand and shelled by mechanized corn shellers, which could have been powered by hand, horse, or small gas engine. The first self-propelled picker was made in 1946 and later evolved until a corn head attachment was made. Early Massey-Harris pickers used on a traditional family farm during the 1950s could harvest approximately 16 acres a day when an acre of corn yielded less than 60 bushels per acre.
With today’s large equipment and scale of farming operations, it is not unheard of for 150 acres of corn to be harvested in a day using modern farming practices which yield 220 bushels and more of corn per acre on a national average.
Traditional farming methods and practices have changed over the years, as has the equipment used by farmers. Each day throughout the fall, you can see our farmers harvesting their crops in their modern equipment. Thank you, Iowa farmers, for all you do to feed the world.
For more information about Heartland Acres, please visit www.heartlandacresusa.com, call 319-332-0123, or see Heartland Acres on Facebook.
Note: Independence High School junior Hannah Johnson is interning at Heartland Acres through the ag co-op class and instructor Michael Haden.