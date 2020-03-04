INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Master Gardeners welcomed 115 participants to their symposium held Saturday, February 29 at First Presbyterian Church. The event had a tropical theme this year. When registering for the day, participants were presented a choice of a handmade cloth “lei” souvenir.
Programs this year included:
- Keith Kovarik, owner of K&K Gardens in Hawkeye, on hydrangeas.
- Dan Cohen, Buchanan County Conservation Board executive director, on the “Birds, Bugs, and Wildlife of Costa Rica.”
- Local gardener Joe Olsen shared his experiences of growing plants indoors.
- Dennis Carney, a Cerro Gordo County Soil and Water District commissioner, spoke about cover crops for small gardens and soils.
- Janice Tyler-Blanchard on African Violets.
- Marlene Marlof on roses.
- Kenneth Heir on how to welcome wildlife to your back yard.
- Blake and Heather Gamm on pollinators and roadside vegetation management. Both husband and wife are roadside managers – Blake for Fayette County and Heather for Benton County.
A light lunch was served by ladies of the church. Table decorations were created by Master Gardener Mary Steuben. The centerpieces were given away as door prizes, along with other flower bouquets provided by local florists Bland’s, The Flower Mill, and The Trendy Tulip.
In the vendor room this year were:
- Country Vibe Designs and plasma cutting artist Jacob Spece.
- In The Country Garden & Gifts and hosta expert Josh Spece.
- Artist Scott Jans.
- Brian Hayes (Blvd34) and his sculptures made from stones collected around the world.
- Artist Mary Meier (Merryfrog Menagerie) with her handmade journals. She gave demonstrations of coptic and long-stitched books.
The Master Gardeners are trained volunteers. In 2019, they served more than 1,500 hours in communities throughout Buchanan County. They give garden tours, help at the Independence Farmer’s Market, lend assistance at the county fair flower show, and take part in other educational programs for the community. Call the Buchanan County ISU Extension office at 319-334-7161 if interested in becoming a Master Gardener.