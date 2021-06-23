INDEPENDENCE – Saturday night, June 19, was absolutely beautiful, and that led to exciting racing action on Crawford Farms Hall of Fame Night at the Independence Motor Speedway. They went two-, three-, and four-wide throughout the night. One hundred and twelve cars signed in at the pit gate. IMCA Stock Cars was a B&B Chassis All-Star Qualifier paying $750 to win, $100 to start courtesy of J&V Napa Auto Parts from Tama. IMCA Sport Mods was $500 to win, $100 to start, while the IMCA Hobby Stocks was $300 to win, $75 to start.
The 2021 class of the Independence Motor Speedway induction took place at intermission. This year’s class included Paul Fitzpatrick, Bob Hilmer, Karl Sanger, Bill Barthelmes, Don Bedard, Tiny Russell, and Gordon Bentley. With 23 races and a Hall of Fame induction, the last checkered flag waved at 10:28 p.m.
First feature of the night was the Burco Sales IMCA Sport Mods 15-lap feature event. Robert Patava grabbed the early race lead, but just after the second circuit scored the caution came out when Ethan Krall, Curt Hilmer, Brandon Tharp, Dawn Krall, Kole Quam, and Steve Wimer spun in turn three. Last week’s winner Vern Jackson restarted third but took the race lead away. Patava then had to contend with Tony Olson and Kyle Olson for a place. Jackson held on to go on and win two in a row ahead of Kyle Olson, Tony Olson, Patava, and Brett Thomas.
Adam Johnson led the opening lap of the Dominator Chassis IMCA Stock Cars 20-lap B&B Chassis All-Star Qualifier, $750 to win courtesy of J&V Napa Auto Parts. Cole Mather took the top spot away on lap two, fending off Johnson and Dustin Vis. Mather pulled away only to have Vis reel him back in. Vis then seem to have mechanical issues coming down the front stretch, forcing him to pull off. The caution came out on lap 18 when Kevin Rose spun in turn four, forcing a two-lap shootout. Mather held off Philip Holtz to take his third win of the season in Indee. Holtz was second, and Jarod Weepie moved up seven spots to finish third. Jay Schmidt was fourth, and Tom Schmitt was fifth.
In the Waterloo Auto Parts Sport Compacts 12-lap feature event, Blake Driscol grabbed the top spot early, fending off several challenges from Mitch Balik. Balik, pressured by Cristian Grady and Korey Lana, held off both of them as he continued to find a way around Driscol. Balik finally got by Driscol on lap seven when Driscol left the door open. Balik pulled away to take the feature win. Logan Clausen used lap traffic to take second away from Driscol. Driscol fell back to third, Grady was fourth, and Lana held off Adam Gates to finish fifth.
Colton Osborn wrestled the lead early from fellow front row starter David Anderson in the Waterloo Auto Parts Indee Cars 12-lap feature event. Osborn kept his line, forcing Reggie Rema to find a way around him. Rema made the move and took the top spot away on lap seven from Osborn. The caution came out on lap nine when Karson Crooks spun in topside of turn three and four. Rema got a great restart, as did the team car driven by Matt Dugan, as Dugan took second away from Osborn. The caution came out again on lap 11 for Crooks on the front stretch, forcing a green-white-checkered restart. Rema held on to take his first win in Indee. Matt Dugan, Osborn, Carson James, and Skyler Dugan rounded out the top five.
Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds 20-lap feature event saw Josh Barta take the lead early. Barta got a little separation until the caution came out on lap four when Ed Thomas spun in turn four. Barta held tough by fending off challenges from Brennen Chipp and Ronn Lauritzen on the restart. Barta led until coming to a stop at the top side of turn four on lap 10, allowing Chipp to take the top spot away. Chipp fended off Lauritzen and Mark Schulte on the restart, but the caution came out again on lap 13 when Kevin Hurst and Ryan Maitland spun in turn four. Chipp this time was challenged by Lauritzen and 12th-place starter Troy Cordes. Cordes took over the race lead just before the caution came out on lap 16 when Maitland went off the top of turn four and Chris Snyder spun in turn four. Cordes held off Chipp to become the eighth different Modified feature winner this season in Indee. The win was his 48th IMCA Modifieds win in Indee, putting him first all-time in wins. Chipp finished a close second, Lauritzen was third, Schulte was fourth, and Mike Burbridge was fifth.
Tyler Ball and Dreu Keuker battled for the lead early in the Albert Auto IMCA Hobby Stocks 15-lap feature event with Tyler Ball leading the opening lap. The caution came just after lap one scored in the books when Chad Mannion spun in turn four. The caution came out again on the restart when Mannion got into the front stretch wall. Tyler Ball, Keuker, and Kaden Reynolds went three wide in the lap three, allowing Reynolds to take over the race lead. Reynolds pulled away only to see a caution come out on lap 12. Reynolds held on to take his fourth win of the season in Indee and his second of the weekend, picking up the win in Marshalltown on Friday. Jim Ball Jr finished second, Russ Olson finished third, Kueker was fourth, and Tyker Ollendieck moved up from 10th to finish fifth.
Final feature of the night was the 25-lap Dunlap Motors IMCA Late Models feature. Todd Johnson from Mitchellville led the opening lap before the caution came out when Scott Welsh blew up on the front stretch before coming to a stop on in turn one. Johnson led but the caution came out again on lap two when Troy Cordes, driving Ben Seeman’s ride, and Steve Hunter spun in turn four. Sean Johnson took over the race lead and pulled away. Johnson’s power plant was not sounding very good, which allowed Logan Duffy to chase him back down late. Duffy got by Johnson on the last lap to take his second win of the season at his home track. Johnson held on to finish second before pulling to the infield. Greg Kastli spun to avoid hitting Johnson and back across the start finish line in third. Curt Martin and Todd Johnson rounded out the top five.
Next Saturday, June 26, the Malvern Bank SLMR Late Models Haulin’ with Hoker Trucking East Series makes an appearance to the Independence Motor Speedway. Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds, Dominator Chassis IMCA Stock Cars, Burco Sales IMCA Sport Mods, Albert Auto IMCA Hobby Stocks, Waterloo Auto Parts Indee Cars (Micro Mods), and Waterloo Auto Parts Sport Compacts are racing. It will be draw-redraw for all classes, and will be for track points. Pits open at 3:30 p.m., grandstands at 4:30 p.m., and racing starts at 6 p.m.
Remember – there is no racing on Saturday, July 3, for the holiday weekend so the fairgrounds can get ready for the Buchanan County Fair. The Buchanan County Fair kicks off with the Buchanan County Fair Late Model Showdown presented by People’s Company and Travis Smock Racing on Tuesday, July 6. Late Models will run the Indee Open (SLMR) Rules $7,200 to win in honor of Denny Osborn. The IMCA Modifieds are $1,000 to win, and it’s $750 to win IMCA Stock Cars. Modifieds will be a Fast Shaft All-Star qualifier and the Stock Cars will be a B&B Chassis All-Star qualifier.
There is no racing on Saturday, July 10, because of the Buchanan County Fair. Saturday night racing will return on July 17.
For more information about Independence Motor Speedway, check out jjamracing.net or independencemotorspeedway.myracepass.com or like the Facebook page Independence Motor Speedway or contact promoter Mick Trier at 515-201-5526 or track manager Justin Temeyer at 563-920-2867.
INDEPENDENCE MOTOR SPEEDWAY
Crawford Farms “Hall of Fame” Night, Saturday, June 19
IMCA Late Models Presented by Dunlap Motors
Feature (25 laps): 1. 14 Logan Duffy (Independence); 2. 8R Sean Johnson (Independence); 3. 73 Greg Kastli (Waterloo); 4. 45 Curt Martin (Independence); 5. 66 Todd Johnson (Mitchellville); 6. 25 Leah Wroten (Independence); 7. 23 Austin Russell (Evansdale); 8. 192 Chase Jermeland (Decorah); 9. 7 Jenna Johnson (Mitchellville); 10. 31H Steve Hunter (Hopkinton); 11. 60SX Troy Cordes (Dunkerton); 12. 5W Scott Welsh (Cedar Rapids); 13. 62 Brandon Davis (Waterloo).
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. Cordes; 2. Duffy; 3. Hunter; 4. Welsh; 5. Jermeland; 6. Jenna Johnson.
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. Sean Johnson; 2. Martin; 3. Kastli; 4. Wroten; 5. Todd Johnson; 6. Brandon Davis; 7. Russell.
IMCA Modifieds Presented by Performance Bodies
Feature (20 laps): 1. 71C Troy Cordes (Dunkerton); 2. 21 Brennen Chipp (Dunkerton); 3. 10K Ronn Lauritzen (La Porte City); 4. 27M Mark Schulte (Delhi); 5. 11B Mike Burbridge (Delhi); 6. 16SS Kip Siems (Cedar Falls); 7. 3H Jason Briese (Cleghorn); 8. 9 Ben Metcalf (Evansdale); 9. F7 Patrick Flannagan (Cedar Rapids); 10. 57B Dennis Betzer (Central City); 11. 5 Jason Morehouse (Evansdale); 12. 4 Ryan Maitland (Waterloo); 13. 7 Todd Jensen (Waterloo); 14. 12 Bret Ramsey (Waterloo); 15. 49 Rod McDonald (Manchester); 16. 57H Richard Hines (Waterloo); 17. 98 Jason Snyder (Dunkerton); 18. 32 Chris Snyder (Waterloo); 19. 339 Kevin Hurst (Janesville); 20. 415 Josh Barta (Cedar Falls); 21. 01 Ed Thomas (Waterloo); DNS 38T Dylan Thornton (Santa Maria, Calif.).
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. Barta; 2. Cordes; 3. Chipp; 4. Thornton; 5. Chris Snyder; 6. Betzer; 7. Hines; 8. Maitland.
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. Hurst; 2. Metcalf; 3. Thomas; 4. Briese; 5. Flannagan; 6. Morehouse; 7. Jason Snyder.
Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. McDonald; 2. Lauritzen; 3. Burbridge; 4. Schulte; 5. Siems; 6. Ramsey; 7. Jensen.
IMCA Stock Cars Presented by Dominator Chassis
Feature (20 laps): 1. 74C Cole Mather (Oelwein); 2. 7H Phil Holtz (Manchester); 3. 3 Jarod Weepie (Dunkerton); 4. 19 Jay Schmidt (Tama); 5. 18 Tom Schmitt (Independence); 6. 40J Jason Doyle (Marion); 7. 14C Leah Wroten (Independence); 8. 115 Hannah Chesmore (Rowley); 9. 4R Riley Hanson (Vinton); 10. 4JR Russell Damme Jr (Waterloo); 11. 20B Matt Burmeister (Denver); 12. 20V Dustin Vis (Cedar Rapids); 13. 22K Kevin Rose (Waterloo); 14. 3T Scooter Dulin (Cedar Rapids); 15. 24R Adam Johnson (Independence); DNS JR3 Jason Hocken (Independence).
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. Holtz; 2. Hanson; 3. Schmidt; 4. Johnson; 5. Mather; 6. Doyle; 7. Burmeister; 8. Wroten.
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. Vis; 2. Chesmore; 3. Schmitt; 4. Weepie; 5. Dulin; 6. Damme; 7. Rose; 8. Hocken.
IMCA Sport Mods Presented by Burco Sales
Feature (16 laps): 1. 64 Vern Jackson (Waterloo); 2. K3 Kyle Olson (Cedar Rapids); 3. T23 Tony Olson (Cedar Rapids); 4. 13 Robert Patava (Vinton); 5. 82T Brett Thomas (Cedar Rapids); 6. 22JR Brady Hilmer (Dysart); 7. 15B Troy Burkhart (Urbana); 8. 88K Kole Quam (Waterloo); 9. 28R Carl Reninger (Cedar Falls); 10. 17 Ethan Krall (Evansdale); 11. 1 Chad Dugan (Waukon); 12. 50H Steve Wimer (Toddville); 13. B21 Brandon Tharp (Vinton); 14. 717 Dawn Krall (Evansdale); DNS 66 Terry Johnson (Waterloo).
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. Patava; 2. Kyle Olson; 3. Quam; 4. Burkhart; 5. Dawn Krall; 6. Dugan; 7. Brady Hilmer; 8. Ethan Krall.
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. Jackson; 2. Tony Olson; 3. Thomas; 4. Tharp; 5. Reninger; 6. Wimer; 7. Curt Hilmer; 8. Johnson.
IMCA Hobby Stocks Presented by Albert Auto
Feature (15 laps): 1. 1 Kaden Reynolds (Cedar Rapids); 2. 7B Jim Ball Jr (Independence); 3. 4 Russ Olson (Cedar Rapids); 4. 18X Dreu Kueker (Maynard); 5. 24T Tyler Ollendieck (Tripoli); 6. 35B Shawn Kuennen (Hazelton); 7. 23 Justin Hanson (Hawkeye); 8. 3 Dalton Weepie (Dunkerton); 9. 18S Gary Ollendieck (Sumner); 10. 06S Adam Streeter (Walker); 11. 17B Garrett Ball (Independence); 12. 357 Brett Vanous (Quasqueton); 13. G8 Jimmy Graham (Winthrop); 14. 7N Trenton Neuhaus (Quasqueton); 15. 10 Chris Pittman (Dunkerton); 16. M35 Chad Mannion (Waterloo); 17. 27B Tyler Ball (Independence).
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. Jim Ball Jr; 2. Vanous; 3. Kueker; 4. Neuhaus; 5. Graham; 6. Hanson.
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. Kuennen; 2. Garrett Ball; 3. Streeter; 4. Gary Ollendieck; 5. Mannion; 6. Pittman.
Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. Reynolds; 2. Olson; 3. Tyler Ball; 4. Tyler Ollendieck; 5. Weepie; DQ T64 Jeremiah Wilson (Waterloo).
Indee Cars Presented by Waterloo Auto Parts
Feature (12 laps): 1. 0 Reggie Rema (Clermont); 2. 19 Matt Dugan (Garnavillo); 3. 72 Kolton Osborn (Janesville); 4. 33J Carson James (Winthrop); 5. 41 Skyler Dugan (Waukon); 6. 85 Bryce Carey (Nashua); 7. 79 Matt Dales (Oelwein); 8. 93 Chase Brunscheen (Dyersville); 9. 57A David Anderson (Jesup); 10. 02 Karson Crooks (New Hampton); 11. 25 Dale Schwamman (Fort Atkinson); 12. 12A Daniel Anderson (Jesup).
Heat 1 (6 laps): 1. Osborn; 2. Rema; 3. Brunscheen; 4. David Anderson; 5. Matt Dugan; DNS Carey.
Heat 2 (6 laps): 1. James; 2. Schwamman; 3. Crooks; 4. Dales; 5. Daniel Anderson; 6. Skyler Dugan.
Sport Compacts Presented by Waterloo Auto Parts
Feature (12 Laps): 1. 86 Mitch Balik (Lawler); 2. 10 Logan Clausen (Atkins); 3. 31D Blake Driscol (Dysart); 4. 89 Cristian Grady (Cedar Rapids); 5. 24 Korey Lana (Center Point); 6. 007 Adam Gates (Marion); 7. 11H Justin Hempstead (Manchester); 8. 90 Robert Rundley (Walker); 9. 65C Colton Stewart (Vinton); 10. 35M Tyler Mannion (Jesup); 11. 25 Michael Pittman (Steamboat Rock); 12. 70 Jacob Lamphere (Waterloo); 13. 11BX Brayden Bradfield (Janesville); 14. 56 Joseph Hempstead (Manchester); DNS 73 Andrew Bieber (Independence).
Heat 1 (6 laps): 1. Driscol; 2. Gates; 3. Grady; 4. Lana; 5. Bieber; 6. Stewart; 7. Pittman; 8. Bradfield.
Heat 2 (6 laps): 1. Balik; 2. Rundle; 3. Justin Hempstead; 4. Clausen; 5. Mannion; 6. Lamphere; 7. Joseph Hempstead.