HAZLETON – Max R. Jordan, 70, of Hazelton, Iowa, died Friday, October 18, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, in the Reiff Family Center, Independence. Friends may call there from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Burial will be in the Center Point Cemetery, Center Point, Iowa.
Max was born on February 28, 1949, in Manchester Iowa, the son of Robert D. and Donna J. (McGuire) Jordan. He attended the Center Point Schools. After high school, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1967. He served proudly during the Vietnam War, most notably at the battle of Khe Sanh. While on military leave in 1968, he married Martha Gregory, with whom he had two children. He later moved to Lynchburg, Virginia, to attend Liberty Baptist College. Upon graduating in 1976, he made his home in Little Rock, Arkansas. Max lived many places across the United States throughout his life, finally making his permanent home in Iowa in 2010.
He is survived by two children, Gregory (Blayne) Jordan, Independence, and Jessica (Albert) Jordan Meyer, Oelwein, Iowa; a stepdaughter, Layla Clark of Oklahoma; two grandchildren; a sister, Kimberly Jordan, Little Rock, Arkansas; three brothers, John Jordan, Davenport, Iowa, Dale Jordan, Jesup, Iowa, and Rick (Kathy) Jordan, Jefferson City, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
