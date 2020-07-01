INDEPENDENCE – On Saturday, June 27, the traveling Late Model Drivers of the Super Late Model Haulin With Hoker Series visited the Independence Motor Speedway. A very strong field of 31 Late Model drivers took part in the night’s racing action. Time trials and qualifying heats were run to set the 24-car starting field for the 35-lap main event.
Charlie McKenna found the IMS high side to his liking in fending off all challengers in leading the main event, flag-to- flag. McKenna, from Ames, Iowa, held off several challenges by last year’s IMCA National Champion Matt Ryan to hold the point position. Ryan took second ahead of a couple of the race’s big movers, Justin Kay and Jeff Aikey, who both advanced several positions to take third and fourth, respectively. Joel Callahan rounded out the top five.
In support class racing on Saturday night, it was Chris Simpson wheeling the Doug Cue-owned Modified to a hard fought win in the Performance Bodies IMCA Modified feature. Simpson took the lead near the halfway mark from Kolin Hibdon. Brennan Chipp raced amongst the leaders the entire 20 laps in taking second at the checkers ahead of Hibdon.
Cole Mather continued his mastery of the Burco Sales IMCA Stock Car class by scoring his third consecutive feature win on Saturday night. Tom Schmitt led early before settling for second to Mather.
Several drivers took their turn at the point in the Tarpy Trucking IMCA Sportmod feature. Kip Siems was able to slip by race leader Kyle Olson and go on to pick up a hard-fought victory. Nate Smith followed Olson across the line in third.
Kaden Reynolds added another feature win to his outstanding 2020 race season on Saturday night in the Christie Door IMCA Hobby Stock feature. Reynolds raced under the checkers ahead of Tyler Olliendieck and Brett Vanous.
Saturday, July 4, will be a special night of racing with all classes racing for extra money under a draw and redraw format. Hot laps will get underway at 5:30 p.m., with the first race slated for 6 p.m. at the Independence Motor Speedway.