AMES – On Saturday, August 24, the Independence FFA Chapter Meat Evaluation team placed third overall and earned a gold rating at the State FFA Meat Evaluation Career Development Event (CDE) held at Iowa State University. The top two teams advanced to the National FFA Meat Evaluation CDE in Indianapolis this October.
Local team members and overall individual placings included Avery Hanaway, 9th; Keegan Zimmerly, 10th; Megan Corkery, 11th; Annie Johnson, 19th; and Carson Frye (alternate). The competition involved a problem-activity based on calculating a ground beef formulation, yield grading and quality grading of beef carcasses, carcass ranking, and retail identification of 25 different retail cuts of beef, pork, and lamb.