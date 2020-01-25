INDEPENDENCE – Medical Associates of BCHC is pleased to enhance its local options for women’s health care to its patient base and community. Medical Associates of BCHC has appointed two providers, Bridget Baker, ARNP and Jane Baker, ARNP, to see female patients for women’s health-care-related needs and concerns.
Bridget and Jane have been serving patients in Buchanan County and the surrounding communities for nearly 10 years in hospital, urgent care, and family practice settings. Specializing in women’s health, Bridget and Jane will see female patients for yearly physicals, breast and pelvic pain, family planning and birth control, menstrual concerns and menopausal symptom management, pregnancy, obesity and weight loss, depression and anxiety, skin concerns, urinary issues, and so on.
Women’s health care services will be offered at Medical Associates of BCHC Monday through Friday. Patients will have the option to continue to see their primary care provider or may request to be seen by Jane or Bridget for women’s health-related exams or concerns. In addition to these services, Jane and Bridget will also offer well-child exams to children who prefer to be seen by a female provider.
Medical Associates of BCHC is comprised of five board-certified physicians and two nurse practitioners. Serving pediatrics through geriatrics, Medical Associates is currently accepting new patients.
For more information, or to schedule an appointment, please call Medical Associates of BCHC at 319-334-2541.