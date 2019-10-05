MANCHESTER – Do you have questions about prescription drug plan options for 2020? Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) is a statewide initiative that helps Medicare beneficiaries evaluate and better understand coverage options at no cost to them.
SHIIP counselors will be available by appointment only on October 28-29 at Regional Medical Center (RMC) , 709 W Main Street in Manchester, to meet with you and answer any questions you have. Call 563-927-7405 to schedule your appointment.