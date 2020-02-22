Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence FFA Chapter seniors Keegan Zimmerly and Carter Nolan had their Iowa Degrees approved. District Officer candidate Avery Hanaway made the ballot for SW Sub-District Vice President. Congratulations to all those involved!!!

Tags