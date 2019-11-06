OELWEIN – MercyOne is pleased to announce the addition of urology care to Oelwein Medical Center. Anand Inamdar, MD, is accepting new patients.
“I have wanted to bring urology care to Oelwein for quite some time,” said Terri Derflinger, Oelwein Medical Center site administrator. “I’m so happy we can offer this to patients in our community at a location that is convenient to them. We are always looking for ways to enhance our availability of services right here in our town.”
Dr. Inamdar is a board-certified urologist with years of experience. He has seen patients in the Waterloo area since 2001, and is looking forward to meeting more people in Oelwein. “We are excited MercyOne can provide this care in the Oelwein community,” he said.
Dr. Inamdar will see urology patients on the fourth floor of Oelwein Medical Center, as well as continuing care at his regular location in Waterloo. New and existing patients can schedule an appointment in Oelwein on Saturdays by calling the Waterloo office at 319-272-3835.
“We felt Saturday appointments allow a convenience to patients and their families,” said Derflinger. “This has proven true for our weekend urgent care hours and our Saturday MRI schedule.”
Oelwein Medical Center, located at 201 8th Avenue SE, also provides specialty outreach access to heart care, women’s health, kidney care, and behavioral health counseling.