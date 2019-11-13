CEDAR FALLS – MercyOne is excited to launch a new hearing aid program, primarily based on the campus of Cedar Falls Medical Center. Audiologists Angela Mollenhoff and Jamie Soper will work with seven major hearing aid manufacturers to fit every age, lifestyle, and budget. The can also service hearing aids from other facilities.
“Our focus is helping people hear better and improving your quality of life,” said Dr. Mollenhoff. “We’re hoping our clinic-based approach will take the salesmanship out of hearing aids and bring it back to fitting a medical device to improve your life and relationships.”
Angela Mollenhoff, AuD, CCC-A, joined MercyOne in May 2019 and was excited to help develop a quality hearing aid service for all budgets. “I babysat a hearing-impaired child when I was young,” she said. “I learned to operate and check her hearing aids and to communicate with her using sign language. I was hooked!”
Dr. Mollenhoff has practiced audiology in the Cedar Valley for more than 20 years. “It’s been such a joy connecting patients to the people and world around them,” she said.
Jamie Soper, AuD, CCC-A, joined MercyOne in June 2018, just after completing an externship at Mayo Clinic. She brought with her a personal goal to develop a hearing aid program to meet the needs of patients. “When they tell me they are enjoying their friends and family more because they can communicate with less difficulty, it reminds me why I chose this profession,” she said.
Both audiologists hold certification from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association and hold licenses to dispense hearing aids in the state of Iowa.
Drs. Mollenhoff and Soper are now scheduling hearing aid consultations! Call 319-272-5000 for immediate openings. The hearing aid program is easily accessible on the first floor of MercyOne Cedar Falls Health Plaza, located at 516 South Division Street in Cedar Falls.