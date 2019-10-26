WATERLOO – MercyOne is pleased to welcome Awad Ahmed, MD, to the Waterloo Cancer Center. Dr. Ahmed is a radiation oncologist who joined the cancer center this month at MercyOne Medical Group-Northeast Iowa.
“Cancer can have an immense impact on a patient’s life. My goal is to support my patients and help them return to a normal world,” he said. “It is an incredible honor and privilege to spend time with people who trust me at a very vulnerable and difficult point in their lives.”
Dr. Ahmed earned his medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia in 2014. He completed an internship in internal medicine at Abington Memorial Hospital in Philadelphia in 2015, and completed his residency in radiation oncology at the University of Miami in Florida this past summer. He most recently completed a brachytherapy fellowship at the Chicago Prostate Cancer Center, sponsored by the American Brachytherapy Society.
“I chose a career in medicine because I wanted to make a difference in people’s lives while continuing to learn new things. I chose radiation oncology because I wanted to build relationships with my patients and their families while being a part of a field that is constantly evolving and improving.”
MercyOne Waterloo Cancer Center is located at 200 East Ridgeway Avenue in Waterloo.