WATERLOO – MercyOne is pleased to welcome Hussain Naseri, MD, to the Waterloo Cancer Center. Dr. Naseri is a hematologist oncologist and joined the medical group in December.
“I chose MercyOne to work with wonderful dedicated staff in a nurturing environment, with the support of excellent technology,” said Dr. Naseri. “My goal is to deliver excellent, evidence-based, compassionate, and personalized care.”
Dr. Naseri received his medical degree from King Saud University College of Medicine in Saudi Arabia in 2003. He performed a rotating medical internship at King Saud University from 2003 to 2004, a hematology and oncology residency at King Fahad Medical City in Saudi Arabia from 2004 to 2005, and an internal medicine residency at King Fahad Medical City from 2005 to 2007. Dr. Naseri completed an internal medicine externship at East Orange General Hospital in East Orange, New Jersey, from 2008 to 2009 and an internal medicine residency at Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence, Rhode Island, from 2010 to 2013. He completed a hematology oncology fellowship at Roger Williams Medical Center from 2013 to 2016.
Before joining MercyOne, Dr. Naseri worked at Aroostook Medical Center in Presque Isle, Maine, from 2016 to 2018 and at Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent, Maine, from 2017 to 2018. He has been at Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling, West Virginia, since 2018.
“I decided to pursue a career in medicine after one of my closest cousins died from cancer,” he said. “I promised one day I would work in cancer and try to find a treatment for what made him sick.”
Dr. Naseri lives in Cedar Falls with his wife and daughter. He enjoys spending time with family, cooking, gardening, traveling, hiking, and cycling.
You will find Dr. Hussain Naseri at MercyOne Waterloo Cancer Center, 200 East Ridgeway Avenue in Waterloo.