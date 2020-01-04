FONTANA PARK – Callie Meyerof Independence was the overall winner in the 2019 Buchanan County Natural Areas Photo Contest. Meyer was selected from finalists that were posted on the Fontana Park Facebook page. Buchanan County Conservation staff selected the finalists in each category.
Meyer received a decisive 313 likes for her picture of an American toad. This image is the perfect example of how wildlife can be as close as your backyard, because that is where Callie found the toad. Her perspective – getting right down to toad level – and the sharp focus of the toad’s eyes almost make viewers feel as if they are a bug soon to be prey. Callie also gives the image a more “wild” feel by narrowing the background to wet leaves and rocks – avoiding unnatural distractions.
Meyer will receive a $100 prize as the overall winner. Winners in each category will be awarded $50 each. The photos will soon be on display at Fontana Interpretive Nature Center.
Meyer also had the winning image in the Plants and Wildflowers category. Other winners were Chantel Cromwell, Tracy Belle, and Alex Franzen.
Thank you to all who participated, and congratulations to all of the winners!