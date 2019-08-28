QUASQUETON – Michael A. Beebe, 61, of Independence, Iowa, died on Friday, August 23, 2019, at UW Health University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Hope Wesleyan Church in Independence, Iowa, with Rev. Robert Solon presiding. Burial will be held at Wilson Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Reiff Family Center in Independence.
Michael was born on August 17, 1958, in Independence, the son of Paul D. and Merilyn L. (Payne) Beebe. He attended the Independence community schools and was a member of the 1977 graduating class. While in school, he was a member of the Boy Scouts of America and earned the honor of becoming an Eagle Scout before graduating high school. In 1979, he received an Associate of Science degree in marketing from Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo, Iowa. While at Hawkeye Tech, he was a member of the Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA).
Michael worked for many years at the Fareway Grocery Store in Independence and entered their management program. Fareway transferred him to different stores throughout Iowa – including Waverly, Marshalltown, and Osceola (assistant manager). Kimberly and Michael met while volunteering together with adults with disabilities. He married Kimberly A. Summers on July 23, 1988 at the First United Methodist Church in Marshalltown, Iowa. They made their home in Independence in 1992 when Michael accepted a job as a sales representative with Tombstone Pizza/Nestle USA.
He served on the board of directors for the Backbone Area Youth for Christ. For over a decade, he helped organize Christian Concerts that were held at the Independence High School. Michael served with two different prison ministry groups: Returning Hearts at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, and Living Last Supper at the Correctional Facility for Women in Mitchellville, Iowa.
Michael is survived by his wife, Kimberly Beebe, Independence, Iowa; two sons, Joshua Beebe, Gainesville, Georgia, and Matthew Beebe, Waukee, Iowa; two sisters, Diane (Glenn) West, Wiesbaden, Germany, and Kathryn Beebe, Woodstock, Illinois; two brothers, Bret Beebe, Independence, Iowa, and Jon (Wendy) Beebe, Independence, Iowa; many nieces and nephews; and two great-nieces.
Michael is preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Nancy Ann Beebe.
