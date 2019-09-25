INDEPENDENCE – Michael J. Wilson, 41, of Hudson, Iowa, formerly of Independence, Iowa, died on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at MercyOne – Waterloo in Waterloo, Iowa. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the White Funeral Home in Independence with Jim Svajgl officiating. Burial will be in Washington Chapel Cemetery in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The family will receive friends for an hour before services.
He was born on September 5, 1978, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Gary Frank and Judy Lou (Johnson) Wilson. He graduated from high school in Independence with the class of 1996 and then continued his education at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He earned a B.A. degree in religion and art in 2006 and a second B.A. in English and education in 2009.
On August 4, 2001, he and the former Jamie Marie Larsen were married in rural Janesville, Iowa. At the time of his death, Mr. Wilson was the art teacher for grades K–12 in the Clarksville, Iowa, school system.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Oelwein, Iowa.
Mr. Wilson is survived by his wife, Jamie, one son, Ivan Christopher James Wilson of Hudson, one daughter, Isabella Zatha Mae Wilson of Hudson, and his parents.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Christopher Wilson, a cousin, Ted Betenbender; and his grandparents.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.