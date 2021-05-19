CLERMONT – The Jesup boys’ golf team was at Pleasant Valley Sports Club in Clermont for the Class 2A sectional first round of play. The J-Hawks finished fourth as a team, and will not advance to the next round, but freshman Jack Miller fired an 81 to tie for the lowest score of the day. Miller would lose in a playoff to finish second, but advances to Friday’s sectional play at Gates Park in Waterloo for a chance to go to state.
Tanner Johnson (NFV) was the top medalist.
Jesup Scores
2. Jack Miller 81
19. Cale Schissel 93
24. Corbin Fuelling 98
27. Gavin Nolan 100
32. Jase Pilcher 102
35. Brayden Menuey 110