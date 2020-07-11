JESUP – You couldn’t ask for a better game one. This game went back and forth and came right down to the last batter of the last inning, when Jesup’s senior pitcher, Zoe Miller, stepped to the plate with 1 out in the bottom of the seventh and blasted a 2-run bomb over the left centerfield fence for a 6-5 win for the J-Hawks.
The Mustangs struck first, with 2 runs in the first off of Miller on a single from Dakota Whitman, a walk by Allie Jo Zieser, and singles from Kenzie Fischels and Havanna Griffith. The Mustangs loaded the bases, and Marleigh Louvar hit a sacrifice fly.
Mustang pitcher Shanna Kleve was cruising until the third inning, when she got absolutely no help defensively. Jesup’s Kendra McCombs led off with a single and advanced to second on an error by the rightfielder. Alex Gibbs then singled, and the J-Hawks had runners on the corners with no outs. Kleve buckled down and struck out the next two batters. Kleve then struck out Jacie Lange, but the catcher couldn’t hang on to the ball. McCombs scored from third and everyone was safe. The next batter hit a lazy pop-up in the infield, and it seemed like no one wanted anything to do with it. Brooke Beatty made a last-ditch effort to cradle it, but it bounced out of her glove, scoring another run. Jenna Jensen then singled, bringing in the third run of the inning.
The Mustangs added another run in the fourth on a single from Kleve and another from Whitman, her third of the game. A passed ball scored Kleve from third base.
In the fifth inning, Jesup struck again on another Mustang error and a single by Alex Larson to drive in the run.
It was 4-3, in favor of the J-Hawks, until the top half of the seventh, and that’s when things got a little crazy. After Miller struck out the first batter she faced, Zieser stepped up and promptly singled. Fischels then hit a ball to the short stop who couldn’t handle it and, after a Fischels’ stolen base, the Mustangs had runners on second and third with one out. Another strikeout and Louvar came to the plate. Not really clear about what happened here, but for some reason Louvar was bunting with two outs, but the pitch was in the dirt and Zieser got hung up between third and home. When the catcher threw the ball to third, she overthrew everyone and the ball rolled into the outfield, scoring Zieser and Fischels.
So, the Mustangs go to the bottom half of the seventh inning leading 5-4. Jesup’s Alex Gibbs led off and singled, advancing to second on a groundout to third base, bringing up Zoe Miller. Miller took the count to 3 balls and 1 strike, then drove a fastball deep over the left centerfield wall and the crowd went nuts.
This was a game of “could have been, would have been.” Both teams made some crucial errors, but the story of this one was timely hitting by the eighth-ranked J-Hawks. They only had 7 hits, but they made them count when they needed someone to come through. And you don’t get any bigger than the 2-run bomb by Miller.
Independence lost a heartbreaker, but the pitching by Kleve was outstanding. She just didn’t get the help from the defense she needed. Kleve didn’t walk a batter the entire game and did everything she could to help the team win, but it wasn’t to be.
Zoe Miller gave up 11 hits over seven innings, but when she needed a big out, she got it, striking out 8 batters and stranding 8 Mustang runners.
For the J-Hawks, they had 6 runs on 7 hits, stranding only three runners. Miller was 2 for 4, and we know her story on this one. Sophomore three-bagger Jacie Lange added a hit in 2 at-bats, with a sacrifice. Sophomore backstop Alexis Larson had a hit in three plate appearances, driving in 2 runs. Senior shortstop Jenna Jensen was 1 for 3 with an RBI (runs batted in). Junior rightfielder Kendra McCombs added a hit, while senior second baseman Andrea Gibbs singled, stole a base, and had an RBI.
For the Mustangs, they had 5 runs on 11 hits, stranding 8 runners. Freshman leftfielder Dakota Whitman had 3 hits in 4 at-bats, scoring a run and stealing a base. Senior first baseman Allie Jo Zieser was 2 for 3 with a walk, stole a base, and scored a run. Senior backstop Kenzie Fischels reached base 3 times, scored a run, and stole a base. Kleve was 1 for 3 and scored a run.
The nightcap was dominated by the J-Hawks, ending after five innings, 12-2. The highlight was a home run by Alexis Larson, who was just dialed in. Looking at the way she was swinging the bat, she wasn’t missing anything. After fouling off several pitches, she squared one up and drove it over the left field fence for a solo shot in the third inning.
For the J-Hawks, they had 12 runs on 10 hits, stranding 7 runners. Larson was 4 for 4 with a double and homer, knocking in 2 runs and scoring 3 times. Jensen was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI, and Kristin Sadler was 1 for 3 with 3 RBI. Gibbs drove in 3 runs; Miller walked 3 times and stole 2 bases.
For the Mustangs, they had 2 runs on 3 hits and stranded 6 baserunners. Louvar, Good, and Zieser all had hits. Zieser’s hit was a double, and she got gunned down trying to stretch it into a triple. Louvar stole a base.
Independence drops their overall record to 8-11, while Jesup moves to 12-3.
Check the Area Sports Calendar for upcoming games.