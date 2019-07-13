I work for you. One of the most important and rewarding parts of my job is supporting fellow Iowans who need help navigating issues with federal agencies. While I have three district offices – located in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Dubuque – I know the First District is large, that’s why I’m committed to ensuring the resources my office provides are easily accessible by bringing them closer to you.
Under our “mobile” office hours program, my staff is regularly available at different locations throughout our community so we can more conveniently serve you. Through this program, we are able to assist you with a range of issues dealing with any federal agency, including the Internal Revenue Service, Department of Veterans Affairs, Social Security, Medicare, disaster recovery, and others. If you think you may need assistance with the federal government, just stop by. There’s no need to call ahead or RSVP.
If you need assistance and these dates are not convenient for you, please contact our Cedar Rapids office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 319-364-2288.
I remain committed to serving each constituent of the First Congressional District and ensuring the services my office provides are available. I hope you will stop by and visit my staff in your community soon. Details are listed below or by visiting finkenauer.house.gov online. As always, it is an honor to serve you.
Upcoming local mobile office hours include:
Tuesday, July 16
Delaware County, Manchester, City Hall Council
Chambers
208 E Main Street, Manchester
10 to 11 a.m.
Tuesday, July 23
Benton County, Vinton, City Council Chambers
110 West Third Street, Vinton
2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
My full-time staffed offices are:
Washington, D.C.
124 Cannon HOB
Washington, DC 20515
202-225-2911
Cedar Rapids
308 3rd Street SE, Suite 200
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
319-364-2288
Dubuque
1050 Main Street
Dubuque, IA 52001
563-557-7789
Waterloo
521 A Lafayette Street
Waterloo, IA 50703
319-266-6925