INDEPENDENCE – Area athletes from Moser School of Dance and Gymnastic competed and placed well in the USTA Power Tumbling meet held in Oskaloosa Ion November 17. Twelve teams – approximately 210 athletes in all – competed throughout the day.
Moser’s gymnasts who placed well include:
First
Melanie Lutgen, Kennedy Collins, Ava Nolan, Claire Jaeger, Kendall Wagner, Miya Pitz, Laura Pierschbacher, Lexi Opitz, Kaley Polfer, Adalyn Ostrander, Dagny Kuhlman, Lilly Shaw, Katie Lueck, Lily Harreld, and Canaan Corcoran
Second
Makayla Gasper, Isabel Lutgen, Madelyn Troester, Ella Davidshofer, Savanna Lehman, Ruby West, Griffan Ostrander, Lucy Scherbring, and Kena Johnson
Third
Megan Pierschbacher, Keely Recker, Aaliyah Corcoran, and Emma Szopinski
Fourth
Mylie Elliot, Lexus Fleming, Lily Hall, Violet Harreld, Bailey Magnuson, and Jordyn Stoll
Fifth
Elizabeth Recker, Allison Klingman, Kaja Johnson, Makenna Behrends, and Nova Deshaw
Sixth
Kirsten Farmer and Alyvia Snavely
Seventh
Brynn Burlage and Rylee Whittaker
Eighth
Claire Manning
It was a really well-organized, on time, great confidence builder meet. Moser athletes will continue to train and work hard to achieve to the best of their ability for upcoming meets.
The Moser organization is so appreciative of their very loyal, hardworking, and dedicated team members and their families, Sub Beginners through Elite levels.
Moser coaches are Carmen Moser Payne, Edgewood; Debbie Moser, Dyersville; and Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte, and Luka Marie Schulte of Strawberry Point.