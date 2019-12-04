Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Moser athletes

Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics winners from the Oskaloosa competition include Claire Manning, Emma Szopinski, Ruby West, and Ava Nolan.

 Courtesy Photo

INDEPENDENCE – Area athletes from Moser School of Dance and Gymnastic competed and placed well in the USTA Power Tumbling meet held in Oskaloosa Ion November 17. Twelve teams – approximately 210 athletes in all – competed throughout the day.

Moser’s gymnasts who placed well include:

First

Melanie Lutgen, Kennedy Collins, Ava Nolan, Claire Jaeger, Kendall Wagner, Miya Pitz, Laura Pierschbacher, Lexi Opitz, Kaley Polfer, Adalyn Ostrander, Dagny Kuhlman, Lilly Shaw, Katie Lueck, Lily Harreld, and Canaan Corcoran

Second

Makayla Gasper, Isabel Lutgen, Madelyn Troester, Ella Davidshofer, Savanna Lehman, Ruby West, Griffan Ostrander, Lucy Scherbring, and Kena Johnson

Third

Megan Pierschbacher, Keely Recker, Aaliyah Corcoran, and Emma Szopinski

Fourth

Mylie Elliot, Lexus Fleming, Lily Hall, Violet Harreld, Bailey Magnuson, and Jordyn Stoll

Fifth

Elizabeth Recker, Allison Klingman, Kaja Johnson, Makenna Behrends, and Nova Deshaw

Sixth

Kirsten Farmer and Alyvia Snavely

Seventh

Brynn Burlage and Rylee Whittaker

Eighth

Claire Manning

It was a really well-organized, on time, great confidence builder meet. Moser athletes will continue to train and work hard to achieve to the best of their ability for upcoming meets.

The Moser organization is so appreciative of their very loyal, hardworking, and dedicated team members and their families, Sub Beginners through Elite levels.

Moser coaches are Carmen Moser Payne, Edgewood; Debbie Moser, Dyersville; and Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte, and Luka Marie Schulte of Strawberry Point.

