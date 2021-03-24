Area athletes from Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics recently competed and placed well in the USTA Power Tumbling meet held in Boone on March 7, 2021. There were 14 teams with approximately 261 tumblers competing throughout the day.
Moser gymnasts who placed well included:
First
Reagan Brown
Hannabelle Erickson
Makayla Gasper
Ella Digmann
Alyssa Sadewasser
Kendall Wagner
Tucker Erickson
Madelyn Troester
Mylie Elliot
Aaliya Corcoran
Jayda Even
Lainey Payne
Caleb Crane
Lucas Sadewasser
Myra Peyton
Julia Kuennen
Lexi Martin
Kenzie Lee
Colton Wissmiller
Anna Digmann
Paislee Hansel
McKinley Wulfekuhle
Lucy Scherbring
Kennedi Benesh
Scarlett Benesh
Canaan Corcoran
Second
Melanie Lutgen,
Ava Nolan
Libby Knipper
Megan Pierschbacher
Keely Recker,
Miya Pitz
Laura Pierschbacher
Avery Brown
Ella Frieden
Adalyn Ostrander
Lauren Gogel
Ruby West
Jewel Hemry
Matilda Kuhlman
Ellison Wissmiller
Lailah Moyle
Third
Olivia Besler
Carley Hillenbrand
Gabbi Funke
Delaney Brown
Summer Haas
Gracen Hein
Katie Lueck
Rosalie Blahnik
Fourth
Olivia Schindler
Addison Norton,
Makenna Payne
Destiny Wall
Brynn Bucknell
Brynn Hageman
Hadlee Erickson
Derby Holt
Fifth
Mackylie Marlowe
Hannah Crane
Madelyn Bockenstedt
Makenna Behrends
Brooklynn Cline
Sixth
Izzy Lutgen,
Elyse Konrardy
Amelia Miller
Seventh
Madilyn Payne
Lily Hall
Lindsay Ruchti
Ninth
Kadee Gaul
Malin Phelps
With each competition attended, they are learning and growing in talents and confidence. Moser athletes have their goals set and will continue to train and work hard to achieve those goals to the best of their ability.
We are so appreciative of our very loyal, hardworking, and dedicated Moser team members and their families, Sub Beginners through Elite levels.
Moser coaches are Carmen Moser Payne, Edgewood; Debbie Moser, Dyersville; and Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte, and Luka Marie Schulte of Strawberry Point.