Area athletes from Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics recently competed and placed well in the USTA Power Tumbling meet held in Boone on March 7, 2021. There were 14 teams with approximately 261 tumblers competing throughout the day.

Moser gymnasts who placed well included:

First

Reagan Brown

Hannabelle Erickson

Makayla Gasper

Ella Digmann

Alyssa Sadewasser

Kendall Wagner

Tucker Erickson

Madelyn Troester

Mylie Elliot

Aaliya Corcoran

Jayda Even

Lainey Payne

Caleb Crane

Lucas Sadewasser

Myra Peyton

Julia Kuennen

Lexi Martin

Kenzie Lee

Colton Wissmiller

Anna Digmann

Paislee Hansel

McKinley Wulfekuhle

Lucy Scherbring

Kennedi Benesh

Scarlett Benesh

Canaan Corcoran

Second

Melanie Lutgen,

Ava Nolan

Libby Knipper

Megan Pierschbacher

Keely Recker,

Miya Pitz

Laura Pierschbacher

Avery Brown

Ella Frieden

Adalyn Ostrander

Lauren Gogel

Ruby West

Jewel Hemry

Matilda Kuhlman

Ellison Wissmiller

Lailah Moyle

Third

Olivia Besler

Carley Hillenbrand

Gabbi Funke

Delaney Brown

Summer Haas

Gracen Hein

Katie Lueck

Rosalie Blahnik

Fourth

Olivia Schindler

Addison Norton,

Makenna Payne

Destiny Wall

Brynn Bucknell

Brynn Hageman

Hadlee Erickson

Derby Holt

Fifth

Mackylie Marlowe

Hannah Crane

Madelyn Bockenstedt

Makenna Behrends

Brooklynn Cline

Sixth

Izzy Lutgen,

Elyse Konrardy

Amelia Miller

Seventh

Madilyn Payne

Lily Hall

Lindsay Ruchti

Ninth

Kadee Gaul

Malin Phelps

With each competition attended, they are learning and growing in talents and confidence. Moser athletes have their goals set and will continue to train and work hard to achieve those goals to the best of their ability.

We are so appreciative of our very loyal, hardworking, and dedicated Moser team members and their families, Sub Beginners through Elite levels.

Moser coaches are Carmen Moser Payne, Edgewood; Debbie Moser, Dyersville; and Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte, and Luka Marie Schulte of Strawberry Point.

