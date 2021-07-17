Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics competed in the 2021 USTA Power Tumbling Championships held June 14th thru June 19TH in Rochester Minn. The Moser School had 86 National Qualifiers entered in which 9 Mosers earned first place National Championship Titles and 55 earned the Top Ten Titles.
There were over 4000 events entered with many ages and levels having as many as 60 total competitors vying for a National Championship Title & or Top Ten Title.
Moser’s Entire Team also helped to earn National Over All Team Awards, 1st Advance Beginner Girls, 1st Advanced Beginner Boys, 1st Beginner Girls, 2nd Sub Novice Girls, 2nd Sub Beginner Boys, 3rd Sub Beginner Girls, 5th Novice Girls, 6th Advanced Girls, 9th Intermediate Girls.
Mosers First Place National Championship Title Winners over all are Ava Nolan, Madelyn Troester, Ella Davidshofer, Lucas Sadewasser, Ella Frieden, Allison Klingman, Lailah Moyle, Claire Manning, and Greyson Manning .
Mosers Top Ten Over All (trophy) Title Winners are 1st, Ava Nolan, Madelyn Troester, Ella Davidshofer, Lucas Sadewasser, Ella Frieden, Allison Klingman, Lailah Moyle, Claire Manning, Greyson Manning. 2nd Libby Knipper, Megan Pierschbacher, Caleb Crane, Delaney Brown, Lauren Gogel, Colton Wissmiller, Kyla Ries, Scarlett Benesh. 3rd Lainey Payne, Avery Brown, Julia Kuennen, Anna Digmann, Kennedi Benesh, Canaan Corcoran. 4th Tucker Erickson, Brynn Bucknell, Lexi Martin, Brooklynn Cline, Jewel Hemry. 5th Annie Gulick, Jada Honkomp. 6th Kenzie Lee, Katie Lueck, Lucy Scherbring, Rachel Kauffman. 7th Hannabelle Erickson, Carley Hillebrand, Allysa Sadewasser, Keely Recker, Amelia Miller, Ruby West. 8th Makayla Gasper, Kennedi Bevans, Chloe Smith, Dagny Kuhlman, Ellison Wissmiller. 9th Reagan Brown, Kendall Wagner, Miya Pitz, Destiny Wall. 10th Emma Oberbroeckling, Myra Peyton, Adalyn Ostrander, Sylvia Kramer, Hadlee Erickson, Matilda Kuhlman.
Other Moser Athletes placing well and won flight medals are: Melanie Lutgen, Hannah Crane, Madelyn Bockenstedt, Isabel Lutgen, Claire Jaeger, Ella Digmann, Gabbi Funke, Kirsten Farmer, Mylie Elliot, Addison Norton, Ava Oberbroeckling, Makenna Payne, Madilyn Payne, Aaliyah Corcoran, Jayda Even, Elyse Konrardy, Laura Pierschbacher, Raelynn Coanner, Avery Fette, Lenox Moser, Paige Vaske, Lindsay Ruchti, Lily Hall, Gracen Hein, Adalyn Fette, Makenna Behrends, Elizabeth Hilliard, Rosalie Blahnik, Derbi Holt, Vivian Honkomp.
“We are truly excited about our athletes performances at the National Level of Competition. They all did fabulous and we are so very proud of each and everyone of our students for their dedication, hard work, sportsmanship, and loyalty to our school and to the sport. We appreciate all our athletes, parents, grandparents, and families for their support and dedication to their children and to our school.
Next years USTA State Meet will be April 24 and Nationals will be in Lakeland Florida June 13th thru the 18th.
Coaches for the Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics, Beginners thru Elite Levels, are Debbie Moser, Carmen Moser Payne, Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte, Luka Marie Schulte with studio locations in Dyersville, Monticello, Manchester, Independence, Strawberry Point, Clermont, Elkader, Guttenberg, & Edgewood.