OSKALOOSA – Area athletes from Moser School of Dance & Gymnastics recently competed and placed well in the USTA Power Tumbling meet held in Oskaloosa on March 14, 2021. There were 9 teams with around 130 tumblers competing throughout the day.
Moser area gymnasts who placed well include:
First
Melanie Lutgen, Annie Gulick, Hannabelle Erickson, Ava Nolan, Ella Digmann, Megan Pierschbacher, Kennedi Bevans, Kendall Wagner, Miya Pitz, Tucker Erickson, Madelyn Troester, Laura Pierschbacher, Lainey Payne, Lucas Sadewasser, Avery Brown, Julia Kuennen, Lexi Martin, Kenzi Lee, Colton Wissmiller, Anna Digmann, Jadin Stephenson, Lailah Moyle, Sylvia Kramer, Claire Manning, Greyson Manning, and Ellison Wissmiller
Second
Makayla Gasper, Allysa Sadewasser, Keely Recker, Madilyn Payne, Brynn Bicknell, Dagny Kuhlman, Makenna Behrends, Ruby West, McKinley Wulfekuhle, and Matilda Kuhlman
Third
Isabel Lutgen and Madelyn Bockenstedt
Fourth
Makenna Payne and Jewel Hemry
Seventh
Lindsay Ruchti
Eighth
Hadlee Erickson
With each competition attended, they are learning and growing in talent and confidence. Moser athletes have their goals set and will continue to train and work hard to achieve those goals to the best of their ability.
We are so appreciative of our very loyal, hardworking, and dedicated Moser team members and their families, Sub Beginners through Elite levels.
Moser coaches are Carmen Moser Payne, Edgewood; Debbie Moser, Dyersville; and Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte, and Luka Marie Schulte, Strawberry Point.