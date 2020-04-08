NORTHEAST IOWA — Debbie Moser, co-owner/instructor of the Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics, has been nominated for Iowa USTA Coach of the Year 2020.
The school has been teaching area youth (ages 2/5 through adult) for 45+ years in tap, jazz/hip hop, ballet, and gymnastics in Manchester, Dyersville, Monticello, Independence, Strawberry Point, Edgewood, Clermont, Elkader, and Guttenberg.
Debbie has been a USTA-certified judge for 19 years, on the USTA Technical Board 26 years, and the Iowa state chair for USTA for four years.
Rounding out the Moser team are Carmen Moser Payne, co-owner/instructor and head of the USTA Moser competition team; instructor and USTA Ethics Board member Bernita Moser; and instructors Kattie Payne Schulte and Luka Marie Schulte.