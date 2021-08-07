Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics students and coaches were recognized nationally by USTA Power Tumbling, the Iowa USTA Organization, and Moser’s for the 2021 competition season.
- Melanie Lutgen, Dyersville, Nationals USTA Amanda Howe Scholarship winner, State of Iowa USTA Scholarship winner, Nationals and State Advanced Level Recognition, and Seniors Honors.
- Reagan Brown, Guttenberg, Nationals USTA Kevin Ballenger Scholarship winner, State of Iowa USTA Scholarship winner, National and State Advanced Level Recognition, Seniors Honors, and winner of the 2021 USTA Iowa Achievement Award.
- Hannabelle Erickson, Winthrop, Nationals USTA Jim Aamodt Memorial Scholarship winner, National and State Seniors Honors.
- Annie Gulick, Dyersville, Nationals and State Advanced Level Recognition.
- Olivia Besler, Monticello, State Senior Honors.
- Carley Hillebrand, Dyersville, Iowa USTA Sportsmanship winner.
- Megan Pierschbacher, Earlville, Vickie Wilson Spirit and Give Back to Others winner.
- Makayla Gasper, Manchester, Moser Dedication and Loyalty Honor.
- Kennedi Bevans, Winthrop, Moser Perseverance and Loyalty Honor.
- Allysa Sadewasser, Guttenberg, Moser Perseverance and Loyalty Honor.
In addition, Moser coaches were recognized at Nationals for their 35 years with the USTA. Moser instructors are Carmen Moser Payne, Edgewood; Debbie Moser, Dyersville; and Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte, and Luka Marie Schulte of Strawberry Point.
Moser studio locations are in Dyersville, Monticello, Manchester, Independence, Strawberry Point, Clermont, Guttenberg, and Edgewood.
Register now for fall classes. Email dmoser@iowatelecom.net or cpayne@windstream.net.