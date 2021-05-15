Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Moser school of dance 051521

Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics Independence area winners of the Ellsworth competition (back row): Kennedi Benesh, Kennedi Bevans, Julia Kuennen, Ava Nolan, and Jayda Even. Front row: Scarlett Benesh, Elizabeth Hilliard, Ruby West, and Jadin Stephenson.

 Courtesy photo

