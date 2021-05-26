Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics students recently competed in the 2021 Iowa USTA Power Tumbling state championships. Twenty-xix Iowa clubs attended the meet with more than 400 athletes competing.
Moser athletes came home with 19 state championship titles, and 93 qualified for nationals, to be held in Rochester, Minnesota, June 14 – 19.
- The 19 state championship title holders overall in first place are: Megan Pierschbacher, Kennedi Bevans, Tucker Erickson, Madelyn Troester, Lainey Payne, Ella Frieden, Caleb Crane, Lucas Sadewasser, Avery Brown, Adalyn Ostrander, Lexi Martin, Kenzi Lee, Paislee Hansel, Colton Wissmiller, Allison Klingman, Anna Digmann, Kennedi Benesh, Scarlett Benesh, and Greyson Manning (designates high point out of all ages in that level).
The following Moser Gymnasts also placed well in flight awards:
First
Hayden Reimer, Delaney Brown, Brookynn Cline, Lailah Moyle, Kyla Ries, and Jewel Hemry.
Second
Annie Gulick, Kendall Wagner, Miya Pitz, Ella Davidshofer, Laura Pierschbacher, Julia Kuennen, Chloe Smith, Ruby West, Katie Lueck, Sylvia Kramer, Claire Manning, Canaan Corcoran, and Matilda Kuhlman.
Third
Emma Oberbroeckling, Brooklin Ante, Carley Hillebrand, Isabel Lutgen, Allysa Sadewasser, Ella Digmann, Libby Knipper, Gabbi Funke, Kirsten Farmer, Aaliyah Corcoran, Myra Peyton, Brynn Bucknell, Lily Hall, Paige Vaske, Dagny Kuhlman, Lauren Gogle, Lucy Scherbring, Rachel Kaufman, Rosalie Blahnik, Jada Honkomp, and Vivian Honkomp.
Fourth
Reagan Brown, Katelin Ante, Ava Nolan, Keely Recker, Mylie Elliot, Addison Norton, Avery Fette, Madelyn Bockenstedt, Makenna Behrends, McKinley Wulfekuhle, Hadlee Erickson, and Ellison Wissmiller.
Fifth
Melanie Lutgen, Olivia Schindler, Ava Oberbroeckling, Elyse Konrardy, Gracen Hein, Elizabeth Hilliard, and Derbi Holt.
Sixth
Makayla Gasper, Olivia Besler, Mackylie Marlowe, Jayda Even, Hannah Crane, Malin Phelps, and Amelia Miller.
Seventh
Makenna Payne, Madilyn Payne, Raelynn Coanner, Lenox Moser, and Lindsay Ruchti.
Eighth
Adayn Fette.
Other
State petitions into nationals (injury) and with high scores prior are Hannabelle Erickson, Destiny Wall, and Claire Jaeger.
“We are very proud of our team members and their families for their dedication, determination, loyalty, and all their continued support, and wish our athletes the very best at the 2021 national championships in Rochester, Minnesota, in June.”
Moser coaches are Debbie Moser, Carmen Moser Payne, Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte, and Luka Marie Schulte with studio locations in Manchester, Dyersville, Monticello, Independence, Strawberry Point, Clermont, Elkader, Guttenberg, and Edgewood. Moser’s has been teaching area youth for 50 years in tap, jazz/hip hop, ballet, and gymnastics, beginners through elite levels, recreational or competitive. For more information, email dmoser@iowatelecom.net or cpayne@windstream.net.