Area athletes from Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics competed and placed well in the USTA power tumbling meet held in Eldon on February 28, 2021. There were 19 teams entered, and approximately 160 athletes competing throughout the day.
Moser’s area gymnasts who place well include:
- 1st: Megan Pierschbacher, Ella Digmann, Anna Digmann, Miya Pitz, Aaliyah Corcoran, Lainey Payne, Myra Peyton, Lexie Martin, Kenzie Lee, Allison Klingman, Ruby West, Katie Lueck, Lailah Moyle, Kennedi Benesh, Scarlett Benesh, and Matilda Kuhlman
- 2nd: Keely Recker, Kendall Wagner, Jayda Even, Laura Pierschbacher, Adalyn Ostrander, Rosalie Blahnik, Rachel Kaufman, Canaan Corcoran, and Jada Honkomp
- 3rd: Ella Davidshofer, Lily Hall, Kalei Pederson, Jewel Hemry, Vivian Honkomp, and Claire Manning
- 4th: Makenna Payne, Elyse Konrardy, Destiny Wall, Lindsay Rutchi, Malin Phelps, Makenna Behrends, Derby Holt, and Greyson Manning
- 5th: Madilyn Payne, Raelynn Coanner, Summer Haas, and Jadin Stephenson
- 6th: Amelia Miller
- 8th: McKinley Wulfekuhle
- 9th: Grace Pederson
The coaches said it was really great to be able to compete again in front of the judges and grow in talent and confidence. Moser athletes have now set new goals and will continue to train and work hard to achieve to the best of their ability to meet those goals for the upcoming meets.
Mosers is so appreciative of their very loyal, hardworking, and dedicated team members and their families, from Sub Beginners through Elite levels.
Coaches are Carmen Moser Payne, Edgewood; Debbie Moser, Dyersville; and Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte, and Luka Marie Schulte of Strawberry Point.