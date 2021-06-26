Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics was awarded first place overall top tumbling team of Iowa at the USTA Iowa State Championships. Moser athletes set goals at the beginning of the season, stayed focused, and were determined to achieve the first place overall state top tumbling title with 268.4 points, followed by X-Treme of Ellsworth with 245.8 points, and Marshalltown with 227 points.
Moser coaches Debbie Moser, Bernita Moser, Carmen Moser Payne, Luka Marie Schulte, and Kattie Payne Schulte are appreciative of their students’ and families’ dedication and support the school.
Moser locations are in Dyersville, Monticello, Manchester, Edgewood, Independence, Elkader, Clermont, Guttenberg, and Strawberry Point. For more information, email dmoser@iowatelecom.net or cpayne@windstream.net.