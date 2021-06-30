INDEPENDENCE – Mother Nature dropped some much-needed rain in Iowa this week, but speedway officials were determined to have the Malvern Bank Haulin’ with Hoker Trucking Super Late Models appearing at the Independence Motor Speedway. After observing the weather forecast, the decision to cancel was the decision that needed to be made, with an off-and-on chance of rain showers all day.
Speedway officials and the Malvern Bank Haulin’ with Hoker Trucking Super Late Models Officials are working on rescheduling a date and hope to announce it soon.
No racing on Saturday July 3, so people can enjoy the Fourth of July Holiday and to get ready for the upcoming Buchanan County Fair.
Next race will kick the Buchanan County Fair off on Tuesday, July 6, with the Buchanan County Fair Late Model Showdown presented by People’s Company and Travis Smock Racing. Late Models will run Indee Open (SLMR) rules for $7,200 to win, in memory of Denny Osborn. The Late Models will run 12-lap heats and a 60-lap feature, also in memory of Osborn. The IMCA Modifieds are $1,000 to win, and it’s $750 to win IMCA Stock Cars. Modifieds will be a Fast Shaft All-Star qualifier, and the Stock Cars will be a B&B Chassis All-Star qualifier.
Grandstands are $20 for adults, seniors/teens/veterans are $15, students (ages 6-12) are $5, and kids (age 5 and under) are free. Pit passes are $30. Gates open at 5 p.m., hot laps start at 6:30 p.m., and racing begins at 7 p.m.
No racing on Saturday, July 10, as the Buchanan County Fair is taking place.
Buchanan County Fair continues on Wednesday, July 7, with a tractor pull. Country music singer Justin Moore is in concert on Thursday, July 8. Daughtry takes the center stage on Friday, July 9. A demo derby featuring a new children’s demo derby will take place on Saturday, July 10.
IMCA Speedway Motors Weekly Racing Series returns on Saturday, July 17, with the Dunlap Motors IMCA Late Models, Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds, Dominator Chassis IMCA Stock Cars, Burco Sales IMCA Sport Mods, Albert Auto IMCA Hobby Stocks, Waterloo Auto Parts Sport Compacts, and Waterloo Auto Parts Indee Cars. Pits open at 4 p.m. and grandstands at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps start at 5:30 p.m., and racing at 6 p.m.
For more information about Independence Motor Speedway, check out jjamracing.net or independencemotorspeedway.myracepass.com. Like the Facebook page Independence Motor Speedway, or contact promoter Mick Trier at 515-201-5526 or track manager Justin Temeyer at 563-920-2867.