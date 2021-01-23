MOUNT VERNON – The Independence Mustang girls’ basketball team traveled this week to winless Mount Vernon (0-11) for a cross-division WaMaC matchup.
First things first….I had a parent tell me to keep my opinions to myself. Well, as much as I appreciate her suggestion, there’s this thing called “freedom of the press.” I hope I’m not offending anyone with my thoughts on the games, but what I like about this job (and especially basketball, which is my specialty) is I can talk about what I see and say what is on my mind. I welcome anyone’s phone call. So here we go….
Unfortunately, the Mount Vernon Mustangs got their first win of the year, breaking a 13-game losing streak and extending the Independence Mustangs’ losing streak to 6.
Indee lost by 12, 45-33. Turnovers seem to be a problem again, but not as much throwing it away as it was traveling or double dribbling. The girls tend to immediately put the ball on the floor with no purpose and have to pick it up, then get in trouble. Again, dribble to score, not to explore.
The Indee girls were down by as much as 21 points with just under 6 minutes left in the game, but the girls didn’t quit. As much as these girls want to win, it’s not about the “W.” It’s about getting better. I truly believe don’t teach them plays, teach them how to play the game.
1 2 3 4 T
Indee 8 9 4 12 33
MV 11 14 12 8 45
Stats were not readily available come press time.
The Indee Mustangs drop to 2-12 on the season, and traveled to Clear Creek-Amana (9-3) on Friday night. The girls will be back at home next Tuesday night to face Class 3A’s No. 4 Center Point-Urbana (13-2).