MOUNT VERNON – The Independence Mustang softball team traveled to Mount Vernon for the second time this year to face the fifth-ranked Mustangs for the third time this year. This game went about as well as the first two games, and the season comes to an end for Independence by a score of 10-0.
Mount Vernon wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, scoring 3 runs in the bottom of the first inning on 3 hits, including a solo home run by junior centerfielder Lauren Ryan.
Starting pitcher Shanna Kleve settled down after that rough first inning, holding Mount Vernon scoreless in the second and third.
In the fourth inning, the Mount Vernon Mustangs brought 9 batters to the plate, scoring another 4 runs and taking a commanding 7-0 lead.
Two more runs in the fifth and one in the sixth ended the game by the “mercy rule.” Independence ended the abbreviated season with an 11-14 record.
“Overall, I am very proud of all the girls this season,” Head Coach Jordon Pilcher said. “We will lose some awesome seniors who have had a large impact on the success of the program the last 5 years. The seniors stepped into a big role this year after losing six key players last year, and I was very impressed how they handled it.”
The Mustang softball team will bring back the majority of the team next year and, with that, some invaluable experience for some very young, but talented athletes.
“We also had several girls with little to no varsity experience who stepped into key roles,” added Coach Pilcher. “Dakota Whitman did a great job at lead off for us and, if she continues to work, she will only get better. Marleigh Louvar really settled in at shortstop for us and I look forward to seeing the strides she makes in that position. Havanna Griffith was asked to play several roles for us and did a good job in each.”
Pitching was a huge question mark for the Mustangs this year, but the experience the sophomore, freshman, and eighth grade pitchers gained will certainly help in the future.
“I was happy to see the strides our pitchers took this year, especially Shanna Kleve,” Coach Pilcher said. “None of our pitchers had thrown a varsity inning before this year, and they made great progress from the beginning to the end of the season.”
In closing, Coach Pilcher added, “Overall, I would like to see more girls consistently in the gym this off-season. We have several areas to improve on and the time for them to make the biggest strides is this off-season.”