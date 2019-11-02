Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – Remember to cast your vote on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, for municipal and school board candidates. See the Bulletin Journal’s website (www.bulletinjournal.com) or Facebook page for polling locations and times.

Tags