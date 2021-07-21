Justin Kinseth is entering his fourth season as head coach of the University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh (UW-Oshkosh) men’s and women’s track and field teams.
Kinseth, named the 2020 NCAA Division III men’s indoor coach of the year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) , has helped five Titan men to a total of seven indoor All-America honors and seven Titans to a total of nine outdoor All-American awards. One UW-Oshkosh men’s outdoor relay squad has also achieved All-America status during Kinseth’s tenure.
Kinseth’s UW-Oshkosh men have accumulated 31 indoor all-region awards, 18 outdoor all-region honors, four WIAC indoor individual titles, four WIAC outdoor individual championships, and one WIAC outdoor relay crown.
Last year, Kinseth garnered national coach of the year honors after leading the Titans among the top teams in the USTFCCCA poll for most of the indoor season until the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the Division III championships. The outdoor track and field portion of the Titan schedule was also cancelled. Kinseth, the third Titan coach to receive national indoor coach of the year laurels and the first since 2001, guided UW-Oshkosh to a runner-up finish at the WIAC indoor championship, matching the program’s best league result since winning the 2001 title. UW-Oshkosh registered 13 All-Midwest Region performances during the indoor season and claimed a pair of WIAC indoor titles.
During the 2019-20 campaign, Kinseth and the Titan men placed fourth at the Division III Outdoor Championship and ninth at the national indoor meet. UW-Oshkosh’s fourth-place effort marked the seventh top-four outdoor trophy in program history. The Titans also finished second at both the WIAC indoor and outdoor championships. UW-Oshkosh produced six All-American performances at the Division III Outdoor Championship after recording four All-America awards indoors. UW-Oshkosh’s Ryan Powers, who claimed conference indoor titles in the 200-meter dash and 400-meter run, was tabbed 2019 Division III Midwest region track athlete of the year and outstanding WIAC championship track athlete.
In his debut season with the UW-Oshkosh men’s track and field team, Kinseth led the Titans to a 26th-place finish at the NCAA Division III outdoor championship and a 28th-place result at the national indoor meet. Kinseth and the Titans also placed fifth at the WIAC outdoor championship and sixth at the league’s indoor championship. Kinseth helped five Titans achieve a total of seven All-America accolades.
Kinseth came to UW-Oshkosh from Benedictine University (Illinois), where he served as an assistant coach, recruiting coordinator, and director of strength and conditioning for the men’s and women’s track and field teams.
After joining Benedictine University in 2015, Kinseth helped coach the men’s track and field team to Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference indoor and outdoor titles in both 2016 and 2017.
In his two-plus years at Benedictine University, Kinseth coached and developed more than 20 NCAA Division III postseason qualifiers, including several All-Americans. Kinseth also coordinated recruiting efforts that saw more than 40 new student-athletes enroll at Benedictine University each year.
With Kinseth’s assistance, the Benedictine University men’s team achieved its first top-25 ranking from the USTFCCCA. The squad was ranked 77th in 2015 before ascending to third in the national poll in 2017.
Kinseth was named the 2017 USTFCCCA Men’s NCAA Division III assistant coach of the year following both the indoor and outdoor national championships. He was also selected the 2017 Men’s NCAA Division III Midwest region indoor and outdoor assistant coach of the year.
During 2017, Kinseth helped Benedictine University place fourth at the Division III men’s outdoor championship. He coached student-athletes to titles in the triple jump and the 400-meter relay while tutoring the national runner-up in the long jump.
Prior to his tenure at Benedictine University, Kinseth was an assistant track and field and cross-country coach at Cardinal Stritch University for two years. His recruiting helped bring in 30 student-athletes to the men’s team while helping double the women’s roster in just one season.
Kinseth competed in both football and track and field for Wartburg College (Iowa). He was a wide receiver for the Knights in 2009, when the football team won the American Rivers Conference (ARC) championship and advanced to the NCAA Division III semifinals.
Kinseth was a four-year letter winner as a member of the Wartburg College track and field team. He helped the Knights win the 2012 ARC indoor and 2013 ARC outdoor titles while competing in the javelin and the multi-events.
Kinseth earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Wartburg College and Cardinal Stritch University, respectively.
Justin is the son of Scott and Diane Kinseth of Independence. Scott is retired after 33 years as an Iowa DNR officer in Buchanan and Delaware counties. Diane recently retired after 35 years with the Independence School District.