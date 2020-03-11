Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Mustangs archers

Here are just a few of the many Mustang archers who competed at state in Des Moines, March 7 and 8.

 Courtesy Photo

DES MOINES — Independence Mustang archers competed at the 2020 Iowa NASP Bullseye State Tournament held March 7 and 8 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. Drew Crump and Zoey Ratchford made the 2020 Iowa all-state team, which combines state scores with year-round scores.

OTHER RESULTS

Team Scores Bullseye

High school team score 3,377 – 3rd place

Middle school team score 3,198 – 15th place

Elementary school team score 2,983 – 3rd place

TOP 10-BULLSEYE

High School Boys

Drew Crump – 292 – 3rd place

High School Girls

Zoey Ratchford – 291 – 3rd place

Elementary School Girls

Katherine Hansen – 267 – 4th place

Bella Farley – 265 – 5th place

Libby Cramer – 261 – 10th place

Teams Scores-3D

High school team score – 1,644 – 9th place

Middle school team score – 1,592 — 6th place

TOP TEN-3D

High School Boys

Drew Crump – 288 – 8th place

High School Girls

Zoey Ratchford – 287 – 4th place

Middle School Girls

Isabella Johnson – 278 – 4th place

North Linn archer places 1st

Gus Joyce, a sophomore at North Linn High School, took 1st place overall with a score of 296. He is the grandson of Nancy Alessio and David Sherrets of Independence.