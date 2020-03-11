DES MOINES — Independence Mustang archers competed at the 2020 Iowa NASP Bullseye State Tournament held March 7 and 8 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. Drew Crump and Zoey Ratchford made the 2020 Iowa all-state team, which combines state scores with year-round scores.
OTHER RESULTS
Team Scores Bullseye
High school team score 3,377 – 3rd place
Middle school team score 3,198 – 15th place
Elementary school team score 2,983 – 3rd place
TOP 10-BULLSEYE
High School Boys
Drew Crump – 292 – 3rd place
High School Girls
Zoey Ratchford – 291 – 3rd place
Elementary School Girls
Katherine Hansen – 267 – 4th place
Bella Farley – 265 – 5th place
Libby Cramer – 261 – 10th place
Teams Scores-3D
High school team score – 1,644 – 9th place
Middle school team score – 1,592 — 6th place
TOP TEN-3D
High School Boys
Drew Crump – 288 – 8th place
High School Girls
Zoey Ratchford – 287 – 4th place
Middle School Girls
Isabella Johnson – 278 – 4th place
North Linn archer places 1st
Gus Joyce, a sophomore at North Linn High School, took 1st place overall with a score of 296. He is the grandson of Nancy Alessio and David Sherrets of Independence.