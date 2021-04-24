Zoey Ratchford, Drew Crump Make All-State Teams
Nearly 2,000 archers from more than 100 Iowa schools participated in the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) Virtual State Tournament in Iowa. This year, a virtual state format was used to allow a large number of participants to compete. The tournament season ran December 1 to February 20, and saw 3,940 archers compete in at least one event.
3D All-State Team (Highest League Score Combined With State Tournament Score)
Four hundred and eighty 3D archers represented 56 schools in the event.
- Lilly Machart (Anamosa), girls’ all-state captain
- Tahlia Deitloff (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), girls’ all-state
- Alise Brockhaus (Lawton-Bronson), girls’ all-state
- Mackenzie Baustian (Prairie Point), girls’ all-state
Eastyn Petersen (West Fork), girls’ all-state
- Kaylee Ledema (Spencer), girls’ all-state
- Adam Larson (Lawton-Brunson), boys’ all-state captain
- Colton Weiland (Lawton-Brunson), boys’ all-state
- Drew Crump (Independence), boys’ all-state
- Alexander Shover (Anamosa), boys’ all-state
- Slayton Straub (Springville), boys’ all-state
- Mason Lind (West Des Moines Valley), boys’ all-state
Bullseye All-State Team (Highest League Score Combined With State Tournament Score) One thousand five hundred and twelve bullseye archers represented 100 Iowa schools in this event.
- Lilly Machart (Anamosa), girls’ all-state captain
- Grace Gorder (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura), girls’ all-state
- Taylor Butterwegge, (West Des Moines Valley), girls’ all-state
- Jasmine Lagerquist (Center Point-Urbana), girls’ all-state
- Zoey Ratchford (Independence), girls’ all-state
- Erin Strohman (Spencer), girls’ all-state
- Adam Larson (Lawton-Brunson), boys’ all-state captain
- Drew Crump (Independence), boys’ all-state
- Mason Lind (West Des Moines Valley), boys’ all-state
- Kolbe Meyer (Aplington-Parkersburg), boys’ all-state
- Steiger Manson (Center Point-Urbana), boys’ all-state
- Cooper Jipsen (Atlantic), boys’ all-state