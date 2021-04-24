Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Zoey Ratchford, Drew Crump Make All-State Teams

Nearly 2,000 archers from more than 100 Iowa schools participated in the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) Virtual State Tournament in Iowa. This year, a virtual state format was used to allow a large number of participants to compete. The tournament season ran December 1 to February 20, and saw 3,940 archers compete in at least one event.

3D All-State Team (Highest League Score Combined With State Tournament Score)

Four hundred and eighty 3D archers represented 56 schools in the event.

- Lilly Machart (Anamosa), girls’ all-state captain

- Tahlia Deitloff (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), girls’ all-state

- Alise Brockhaus (Lawton-Bronson), girls’ all-state

- Mackenzie Baustian (Prairie Point), girls’ all-state

Eastyn Petersen (West Fork), girls’ all-state

- Kaylee Ledema (Spencer), girls’ all-state

- Adam Larson (Lawton-Brunson), boys’ all-state captain

- Colton Weiland (Lawton-Brunson), boys’ all-state

- Drew Crump (Independence), boys’ all-state

- Alexander Shover (Anamosa), boys’ all-state

- Slayton Straub (Springville), boys’ all-state

- Mason Lind (West Des Moines Valley), boys’ all-state

Bullseye All-State Team (Highest League Score Combined With State Tournament Score) One thousand five hundred and twelve bullseye archers represented 100 Iowa schools in this event.

- Lilly Machart (Anamosa), girls’ all-state captain

- Grace Gorder (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura), girls’ all-state

- Taylor Butterwegge, (West Des Moines Valley), girls’ all-state

- Jasmine Lagerquist (Center Point-Urbana), girls’ all-state

- Zoey Ratchford (Independence), girls’ all-state

- Erin Strohman (Spencer), girls’ all-state

- Adam Larson (Lawton-Brunson), boys’ all-state captain

- Drew Crump (Independence), boys’ all-state

- Mason Lind (West Des Moines Valley), boys’ all-state

- Kolbe Meyer (Aplington-Parkersburg), boys’ all-state

- Steiger Manson (Center Point-Urbana), boys’ all-state

- Cooper Jipsen (Atlantic), boys’ all-state

