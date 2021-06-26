CEDAR FALLS – The Mustangs traveled to Cedar Falls on Tuesday night for a non-conference tilt with the Tigers (8-13).
This was a 3-3 game going into the sixth inning, but Indee tallied a run in the sixth and added 3 more insurance runs in the seventh to win, 7-3.
Junior Marcus Beatty moved his record to 2-0 for the Mustangs, scattering just 6 hits over 6 innings, giving up 3 runs and striking out 5. Beatty also helped his own cause, driving in 2 runs with a home run. The Mustang defense was outstanding behind Beatty, committing zero errors.
Sophomore Mitchell Johnson (.440 avg) stays hot, going 2 for 4, stealing a base, and scoring 2 runs. Junior backstop Keegan Schmitt (.472 avg) was 2 for 3 with an RBI, stealing a base, and scoring a run. Freshman second baseman Trey Weber added a hit and an RBI, while junior right fielder Dalton Hoover had a great game at the plate with 2 singles in 3 at-bats and stealing a base. Sophomore three-bagger Keegan Palmer was 1 for 3 with a double.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Independence 0 0 2 1 0 1 3 7
Cedar Falls 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 3
The Mustangs move to 17-9 on the season and were hosts to the Williamsburg Raiders on Thursday. Stats were not readily available come press time. Indee will be at Class 2A, No. 3-ranked (IHSBCA) Beckman Catholic (15-7) on Monday.