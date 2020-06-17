INDEPENDENCE – The Mustang baseball team is off to a good start on the season after opening with two wins against Maquoketa on Monday night. The first game saw Independence win a hard-fought 9-7 slugfest. In the second game, it was more of a pitching duel, with the Mustangs coming out on top, 3-1.
Head Coach Matt Miller commented, “Our coaching staff was really proud of the boys last night and how they responded to early adversity in game one. The first game was truly a team win.”
Coach Miller also recognized a few players in the first game, adding, “Josh Struve did a great job for us in game one in relief, along with Nolan Reed and Drew Beatty.”
Sophomore Marcus Beatty went 3-for-6 with an RBI (runs batted in) for the night, including a triple in the first contest. Beatty scored two runs and also had a stolen base.
Senior Kaine Millard came through with a great night. He was 3-for-5 with one RBI. And another senior, Kaleb Lamphier, went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI.
“Our goal this summer is to play with ‘no fear’ and make the routine plays. For the most part, we did that last night,” added Coach Miller.
Overall, the pitching was superb for the Mustangs. The team had an overall 1.54 earned run average (ERA) on the night. Independence saw seven Mustangs take the mound in the two games and they battled, giving up only 13 hits in the two games.
Coach Miller concluded, “In game two, Korver Hupke settled in nicely and Kaleb Lamphier allowed no walks in three innings of relief. Overall, it was great to see many people at Kegler Field last night!”
Next Games
The boys played eighth-ranked Dubuque Wahlert on Tuesday night. No results available before going to press. The boys will be at Beckman on Wednesday night and at West Delaware on Thursday night. See bulletinjournal.com for results, and read Saturday’s Bulletin Journal for complete coverage.