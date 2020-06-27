Vs. Williamsburg
CEDAR RAPIDS – On Tuesday, the Independence Mustang baseball team took advantage of a unique opportunity to play in Veterans Memorial Stadium, home of the Kernels, and put a whoopin’ on the Williamsburg Raiders, 13-4.
The Mustangs moved to 3-4 on the season and snapped a four-game losing streak. Indee scored seven runs in the first inning off the Raiders’ pitching and added two more runs in the second inning to make it 9-0 after two.
Independence wasn’t done, plating four more runs in the top half of the third inning to put this one away. Williamsburg added four runs late.
“As a staff, we are pleased with the effort today, but we are working as a team to finish games,” said Head Coach Matt Miller.”
Sophomore Teegan McEnany went 3 2/3 innings on the mound for the Mustangs, scattering one hit and two walks to get the win. McEnany struck out six.
Coach Miller was pleased with the effort, “Teegan McEnany grew up today on the mound and changed speeds really well.”
Junior Josh Struve threw two strong innings of relief, striking out five and giving up no hits on two walks.
Coach Miller added, “We are proud of how Josh Struve finished the game.”
Sophomore Marcus Beatty had two hits, walked twice, and stole four bases. Senior Logan Schmitt is starting to heat up, going 3 for 5 at the plate, which included a double and two triples. Schmitt drove in an incredible six runs. Freshman Korver Hupke added two hits and two RBI (runs batted in). Senior centerfielder Kaleb Lamphier and sophomore rightfielder Dalton Hoover each had one RBI.
Coach Miller concluded, “Offensively, we stuck with our approach at the plate longer, but we MUST do a better job finishing games. This is a mentality we must have before we enter the postseason…we are proud of these guys.”
Vs. Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON – The boys were on the road again on Wednesday night as they traveled all the way to Mount Vernon to take on the Mustangs (3-3) – Mustangs vs. Mustangs in this conference battle.
As has been the norm for Independence, they got out of the gate quickly, scoring one run in the first and five more in the second. The (Indee) Mustangs added another run in the third inning to make this a 7-0 game and it stayed that way until the fifth when Mount Vernon plated four runs, which included a three-run double with two outs.
This has been an issue with the (Indee) Mustangs all year. They start strong and, in the late innings, they falter, giving up late runs. But Independence settled down and, with strong pitching to finish this one, move to 4-4 on the year.
Coach Miller said, “Our coaching staff is proud of the effort tonight as we continue to work on our approach at the plate.”
Marcus Beatty stayed hot, going 2 for 4 in the game with an RBI (runs batted in) and stealing a base. Teegan McEnany had two in four at-bats. Dalton Hoover had a great night, going 2 for 2 with an RBI and scoring two times. Hoover also walked twice. Korver Hupke had an RBI on one hit and Kaine Millard contributed with an RBI single.
Coach Miller added, “As we gain confidence, I feel we will get better at finishing games.”
Freshman Mitch Johnson was on the mound for Independence, scattering two hits over 4 2/3 innings and walking three.
“Mitch Johnson threw a great game as he and Keegan Schmitt gained a lot of confidence working together tonight,” concluded Coach Miller. “This is a fun team to be around and we enjoy playing baseball each day.”
Vs. Dyersville Beckman Catholic
INDEPENDENCE – The Mustangs returned home on Thursday night to face a team that has already beaten them this year. Dyersville Beckman came to town sitting at 5-1 on the season. These two teams met up in Dyersville on June 17, with Beckman Catholic coming away with a 5-3 win.
The Mustangs were sitting at 2-4 a week ago, but after a rainout on Monday (Vinton-Shellsburg), the Mustangs have put together a 4-game winning streak, including a sweep over aforementioned ranked Beckman.
In game one, both teams plated a run in the first inning, and the Blazers added another run in the second. But the Mustangs brought 10 men to the plate in the bottom half of the fifth inning and scored five runs to make this a 6-2 game. After Beckman Catholic plated 3 runs in their half of the fifth inning, the Mustangs knocked across 2 more runs in the bottom half to make this an 8-5 game after five.
There was strong pitching down the stretch, and Independence came away with a 9-6 hard-fought win.
Eighth grader Drew Beatty was on the hump for the Mustangs and scattered 7 hits over 4 innings allowing 5 earned runs. Beatty struck out 5. Junior pitcher Josh Struve entered in relief and, for the second appearance in a row, pitched outstandingly. Struve went 2 innings, striking out 2 and walking one. The run he gave up was unearned. Sophomore Marcus Beatty came in and put the fire out in the seventh to get the save, striking out one.
In game two, the Mustangs had four timely hits as senior third baseman Kaine Millard had a 2-run homerun and Kaleb Lamphier added 2 doubles.
The pitching was terrific for the Mustangs, as they only gave up one run on three hits. Freshman, Korver Hupke went 5 strong innings, striking out 6 batters and only allowing 2 hits. Sophomore Jake Sidles came in and shut the door in the sixth and seventh innings to get the save. Sidles gave up a hit and struck out 2.
The stats over two games include: Marcus Beatty was 2-6 with an RBI (runs batted in) and stole 2 bases. Kaine Millard had a great night, going 2 for 7, with 3 RBI, which included a double in game one and a 2-run bomb in game two. Kaleb Lamphier had 3 hits in 5 at-bats, including two doubles in game two.
Overall, Coach Miller and the rest of the coaching staff were very happy with the effort last night.
Coach Miller stated, “We feel we played two complete games today and battled hard each and every inning.”
Indee was great on defense in this series, and Coach Miller acknowledged that. “We had two total errors on the day and when we force teams to beat us, we feel, as a team, we are a tough team to beat.”
In closing, Coach Miller said, “We are happy with the progress of our pitching staff and are excited to get back on the field each day!”
Next Up
The Mustangs improve to 6-4 on the season. Next up for the Mustangs was a game Friday night at North Fayette. Stats were not readily available at press time. The Mustangs will travel to Lisbon today for a 10 a.m. start. They will be at Benton Community on Monday, June 29.