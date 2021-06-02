INDEPENDENCE – The Mustangs hosted the North Fayette Valley TigerHawks (0-2) for a single game On Wednesday, May 26, and the Mustangs would win, 10-0.
Independence announced its presence with authority, scoring 4 runs in the first inning and adding 4 more in the third to put this away early. Sophomore Mitch Johnson went 5 innings, scattering 4 hits and striking out 10 batters. An outstanding outing for the youngster, walking zero batters and plunking 1, lowering his ERA to 0.80 on the season.
Junior Marcus Beatty went 2 for 4 with an RBI and stealing 2 bases. Sophomore first baseman Korver Hupke added 2 hits in 2 at-bats, while junior backstop Keegan Schmitt went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI and scored 2 times. Freshman Trey Weber would get a hit in 3 at-bats and steal a base, and sophomores Keegan Palmer and Johnson would also single to knock in a run. Senior centerfielder Ryan Bowers went 1 of 2 with an RBI and scored a run while stealing a base. Junior Dalton Hoover would knock in a run, and junior leftfielder Teegan McEnany would go 1 for 3 with a run scored.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
NFV 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Indee 4 0 4 0 2 0 0 10
The Mustangs’ game with Solon last Thursday was rained out. Indee was back at home on Tuesday night hosting the Mount Vernon Mustangs (0-3). On Wednesday night, the Mustangs will be back on Kegler Field, hosting Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-1) for a ball game. On Thursday, the boys will travel to Clear Creek-Amana (1-0) for a WaMaC doubleheader. On Friday, the Mustangs will host Decorah (4-0) for two games.