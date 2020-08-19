TODDVILLE – “No one is useless in this world who lightens the burdens of another” – Charles Dickens
Last week, on Monday, August 10, Eastern Iowa saw a storm blow through that most of us have never seen in our lifetimes. Here in Independence, we were fortunate to avoid it, but a little further south, they felt the wrath of a “derecho.”
Thursday morning I received a call from a nice lady by the name of Trish Willenborg. She explained to me that her family in Toddville, Iowa, had been hit hard by the derecho that came through three days before. Her son, Blake Willenborg, is the assistant baseball coach here in Independence, and his grandparents were in need of help. Trish explained to me how the Independence baseball family “stepped up to the plate” in this time of need.
I received an email from Richard and Bonnie Luerkens from Toddville, Blake Willenborg’s grandparents. It was their property that was affected. I think it’s only fair that their story is expressed in their words. It follows below….
Our name is Richard and Bonnie Luerkens, we live in Toddville, Iowa. Our grandson, Blake Willenborg, is the assistant varsity coach for the Independence baseball team.
The team hosted their end-of-the-season banquet and, due to the devastation and destruction from 112 mph winds on Monday afternoon, it left our home filled with large trees blocking entrances and yards into our development. Our grandson (and their coach) Blake Willenborg could not make it to their end-of-season banquet as he was helping his family unbury from this mess. He reached out to his team to let them know of the situation and how bad it was. Coach (Matt) Miller and Coach (Austin) Czerwiec sent out the S.O.S. to their players (who I may mention had already had weight lifting in the morning) and without hesitation these fine young men and coaches drove from Independence to our home with trucks, yard equipment, and lots of hands to help. They loaded truckloads of debris and trees. They used chainsaws, raked debris in wheel barrels, and unloaded and loaded. They worked hours to help their coach and his family.
It is remarkable to us how these young men and their families drove here, worked all day, only for us to learn they had to leave from this for football practice. These kids should be publicized for their community service to a surrounding community and their dedication to Coach Willenborg and his family.
Without their help we would not have made any headway to return back to normal. Thank you for their selflessness, work ethic, respect, and outstanding character. We commend and will always support the Independence baseball team and these young men for this reason.
Richard and Bonnie Luerkens
Toddville, Iowa
I reached out to Matt Miller for comment, and he said, “When we heard about the damage to their property, we offered to help out in any way we could. Like so many people in that area, they had no power, and many trees were downed, so we were more than happy to help anyone in the Mustang family. We had a number of boys and coaches that were eager to help out, and some of the players that could not get there were off helping other people in that area.
It’s not something we put much thought into, we just grabbed water, rakes, trucks, and chainsaws and got to work. We always want to help those in the Mustang family when there is a need. It’s great to see a group of coaches and families within all of our sports and activities in Independence that are eager to give back when possible. We feel fortunate we were able to help.”
Makes me “Mustang Proud!”